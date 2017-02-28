WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - OT: Wigan Rugby Blog

OT: Wigan Rugby Blog

Post Tue Feb 28, 2017 12:10 am
wiganrugbyblog
Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Mon Feb 27, 2017 6:16 pm
Posts: 3
Hi Everyone

I don’t mean to tread on Bilko’s toes by doing this but I have always found myself doing blogs etc so I have set up a Wigan and Rugby League blog at http://www.wiganrugby.blog

The aim is to give a platform for those that wish to write articles, content, stories, reviews, rants etc

I am looking to do match previews, reviews and man of the match votes for all games, as well as the individual pieces as and when the need do to do so arises.

I love Bilko’s site and the amount of unpaid time he has put into it getting all the stats together is unbelievable and I think we all share the same gratitude for all the work and time he has put into that over the past (many) years. I have no intention of ripping him off by doing what he has built up so well.

I would like the site to become a hub for all fans to contribute - no matter whether you have any experience of writing or not - everyones opinion matters.

So if you have any stories, comments, book reviews, historic game memories that you would like to put down for others to enjoy reading - email them over to wiganrugbyblog@outlook.com If you have a twitter account, send that over with your piece so we can get some interaction over social media.

There are some good phone wallpapers etc on the site already and I hope we can develop the site

I will be doing a man of the match vote after every game (like we used to do on here) on the blog and also on Twitter at https://twitter.com/wigan_blog

There is currently a poll online to vote for Wigan’s Greatest Super League XIII for a bit of fun (results will be published next week) - https://wiganrugby.blog/2017/02/27/the-greatest-super-league-wigan-13-you-decide/

Thank you for reading

Re: OT: Wigan Rugby Blog

Post Wed Mar 01, 2017 12:00 am
seaneol
Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Sun Sep 26, 2010 3:50 pm
Posts: 34
Location: Central Park
It's good to see previews etc on there, it's obviously still new but I do enjoy reading people's previews, reviews etc

Bilkos site is the oracle for all stats on wigan rugby so I am sure you can use that as a reference - we do all miss Bilkos contributions

Best of luck with it and if I can find the time to write something, I will send it over

Re: OT: Wigan Rugby Blog

Post Sat Mar 04, 2017 9:32 pm
Famous
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri May 28, 2010 8:25 am
Posts: 1870
Good luck with this. I've often thought about doing an RL website but always thought using Rugby League images and getting permission was such a grey area that it put me off and without them a site looks a bit boring. I literally didn't know who to go to and heard some say it was the individual clubs and others the RFL so would love to know how you went about this.

Users browsing this forum: Cbr1000rr, Darwen Warrior, eddywalls, endoman, exiled Warrior, hatty, MadDogg, MOUSE13, NickyKiss, P-J, S_Riley, Singing Warrior, spartakmixtapes, supercat, Wigg'n and 203 guests

