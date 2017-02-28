Hi Everyone
I don’t mean to tread on Bilko’s toes by doing this but I have always found myself doing blogs etc so I have set up a Wigan and Rugby League blog at http://www.wiganrugby.blog
The aim is to give a platform for those that wish to write articles, content, stories, reviews, rants etc
I am looking to do match previews, reviews and man of the match votes for all games, as well as the individual pieces as and when the need do to do so arises.
I love Bilko’s site and the amount of unpaid time he has put into it getting all the stats together is unbelievable and I think we all share the same gratitude for all the work and time he has put into that over the past (many) years. I have no intention of ripping him off by doing what he has built up so well.
I would like the site to become a hub for all fans to contribute - no matter whether you have any experience of writing or not - everyones opinion matters.
So if you have any stories, comments, book reviews, historic game memories that you would like to put down for others to enjoy reading - email them over to wiganrugbyblog@outlook.com If you have a twitter account, send that over with your piece so we can get some interaction over social media.
There are some good phone wallpapers etc on the site already and I hope we can develop the site
I will be doing a man of the match vote after every game (like we used to do on here) on the blog and also on Twitter at https://twitter.com/wigan_blog
There is currently a poll online to vote for Wigan’s Greatest Super League XIII for a bit of fun (results will be published next week) - https://wiganrugby.blog/2017/02/27/the-greatest-super-league-wigan-13-you-decide/
Thank you for reading
