Re: Transfer Talk / Rumour Thread V2
Post Wed Oct 25, 2017 1:46 pm
chapylad





I too think Warrington will do well next year with the players they have signed although I say that every time they make these signings.
They already have a decent squad despite where they finished like us the year before.
And they have added to that squad more than most of the SL teams for next season.
Roberts should be a good signing and imo better than Sandow.
BMM is the sort of player we should be looking at but not at £175k
Price the coach is an unknown here but has got to be a better option than Tony Smith who stayed a year too long again a bit like McDermott I thought but what do I know.
Warrington wont be too far off top 4 even in transition along with Saints Wigan maybe, Hull and us.
The jury`s out for me with Cas.
Re: Transfer Talk / Rumour Thread V2
Post Wed Oct 25, 2017 1:51 pm
Charlie Sheen






A fit Todd Carney would be a great signing for anyone. We won't sign him though
King Monkey wrote:
Maybe a spell in prison would do Graham good.

At least he'd lose his virginity.
Re: Transfer Talk / Rumour Thread V2
Post Wed Oct 25, 2017 2:11 pm
rhinos21




Would rather see our younger players get a chance particularly in the outside backs.
Re: Transfer Talk / Rumour Thread V2
Post Wed Oct 25, 2017 3:02 pm
Gotcha





Charlie Sheen wrote:
A fit Todd Carney would be a great signing for anyone. We won't sign him though


Roberts is far superior and he is described as average.
#frostiesbitches We know who you are.
Re: Transfer Talk / Rumour Thread V2
Post Wed Oct 25, 2017 3:18 pm
rollin thunder




Gotcha wrote:
Roberts is far superior and he is described as average.

Carney was a fantastic player, could have been one of the best, but for various much published troubles he has failed to live up to potential. but on his day at his best he was a superior player to most players around now and up there with the best halves over last 20 years. what a waste. Roberts is not in that class but is a good player, but he may prove to be a very good value signing.
Re: Transfer Talk / Rumour Thread V2
Post Wed Oct 25, 2017 3:45 pm
RHINO-MARK





Gotcha wrote:
Roberts is far superior and he is described as average.

Roberts at his very best wouldn't touch TC at his best not even close.
I really am rhinoms and haven't stolen his Avatar!
Re: Transfer Talk / Rumour Thread V2
Post Wed Oct 25, 2017 4:00 pm
Biff Tannen






RHINO-MARK wrote:
Roberts at his very best wouldn't touch TC at his best not even close.


Yep. Sadly SL fans have never seen Carney near his best and sadly unlikely to ever do so.
What you looking at?....Butt Head!!
Re: Transfer Talk / Rumour Thread V2
Post Wed Oct 25, 2017 7:03 pm
Gotcha





RHINO-MARK wrote:
Roberts at his very best wouldn't touch TC at his best not even close.


But the description was a fit TC, not a five years ago TC. On that basis, Roberts is far superior.
#frostiesbitches We know who you are.
Re: Transfer Talk / Rumour Thread V2
Post Fri Oct 27, 2017 9:53 am
Lord Tony Smith






Todd Carney was let go by Salford and now plays for Northern Pride in the second division.

Not sure why people are comparing him to Roberts, he isn't in the same class anymore.

Carney was a great player about five years ago, not now.
