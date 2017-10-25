WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Transfer Talk / Rumour Thread V2

Wed Oct 25, 2017 1:46 pm
I too think Warrington will do well next year with the players they have signed although I say that every time they make these signings.
They already have a decent squad despite where they finished like us the year before.
And they have added to that squad more than most of the SL teams for next season.
Roberts should be a good signing and imo better than Sandow.
BMM is the sort of player we should be looking at but not at £175k
Price the coach is an unknown here but has got to be a better option than Tony Smith who stayed a year too long again a bit like McDermott I thought but what do I know.
Warrington wont be too far off top 4 even in transition along with Saints Wigan maybe, Hull and us.
The jury`s out for me with Cas.
Wed Oct 25, 2017 1:51 pm
A fit Todd Carney would be a great signing for anyone. We won't sign him though
King Monkey wrote:
Maybe a spell in prison would do Graham good.

At least he'd lose his virginity.
Wed Oct 25, 2017 2:11 pm
Would rather see our younger players get a chance particularly in the outside backs.
