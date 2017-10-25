Lord Tony Smith wrote: I never said Brown was good.



Often halfbacks who come over here are 'bang average', Luke Walsh and Albert Kelly etc they were all bang average in the NRL and struggling to play week in week out but Roberts definitely isn't average. He's a very good player, very off the cuff, good short and long kicking game. Titans wanted to keep him and their fans are gutted he's leaving. He's coming into the prime of his career. We'll have this conversation this time next year and see who was right.

Gidley was twice the HB Roberts is how did that turn out?Look at Todd Carney rated as one of the best in the World over there he was sh#* here.I look forward to having this conversation again but just a quick heads up dont bother coming back to it if/when you win a couple of games & he's getting called World Class by the Wire mob & Phil Clark just like you were all doing about Brown after the Brisbane game.