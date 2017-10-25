WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Transfer Talk / Rumour Thread V2

Post Wed Oct 25, 2017 8:14 am
Lord Tony Smith User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Apr 01, 2010 1:14 pm
Posts: 7984
Location: Warrington
RHINO-MARK wrote:
Roberts is bang average & Brown is the most over-rated HB in SL.
Goodwin is just here for the final payday hence his willingness to sign for Leigh.
You are still very much throwing money at it imo & players who look "stars" elsewhere often fail to live up to it once they arrive at your place.

I never said Brown was good.

Often halfbacks who come over here are 'bang average', Luke Walsh and Albert Kelly etc they were all bang average in the NRL and struggling to play week in week out but Roberts definitely isn't average. He's a very good player, very off the cuff, good short and long kicking game. Titans wanted to keep him and their fans are gutted he's leaving. He's coming into the prime of his career. We'll have this conversation this time next year and see who was right.
Re: Transfer Talk / Rumour Thread V2
Post Wed Oct 25, 2017 8:52 am
Old Feller Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Apr 25, 2007 6:59 pm
Posts: 5506
I think Roberts could be good for the Wolves if he stays! Sandow looked good at times but didn't last.
1 Warrington 2 Hull 3 Wigan 4 Castleford 4 Castleford 5 St Helens 6 Leeds 7 Catalans 8 Hudedersfield 9 Widnes 10 Wakefield
11 Salford 12 Leigh
Playoffs:Warrington Hull Wigan Castleford
Four sides rejoining: Widnes Wakefield Salford Leigh
GF Winners Warrington CC Winners Wigan
Re: Transfer Talk / Rumour Thread V2
Post Wed Oct 25, 2017 9:49 am
Lord Tony Smith User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Apr 01, 2010 1:14 pm
Posts: 7984
Location: Warrington
Old Feller wrote:
I think Roberts could be good for the Wolves if he stays! Sandow looked good at times but didn't last.

He'll be fantastic no doubt about it. He's a class act and it's a coup for us to sign him.
Re: Transfer Talk / Rumour Thread V2
Post Wed Oct 25, 2017 10:10 am
RHINO-MARK User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Feb 10, 2016 10:46 pm
Posts: 980
Lord Tony Smith wrote:
I never said Brown was good.

Often halfbacks who come over here are 'bang average', Luke Walsh and Albert Kelly etc they were all bang average in the NRL and struggling to play week in week out but Roberts definitely isn't average. He's a very good player, very off the cuff, good short and long kicking game. Titans wanted to keep him and their fans are gutted he's leaving. He's coming into the prime of his career. We'll have this conversation this time next year and see who was right.

Gidley was twice the HB Roberts is how did that turn out?
Look at Todd Carney rated as one of the best in the World over there he was sh#* here.
I look forward to having this conversation again but just a quick heads up dont bother coming back to it if/when you win a couple of games & he's getting called World Class by the Wire mob & Phil Clark just like you were all doing about Brown after the Brisbane game. :mrgreen:
I really am rhinoms and haven't stolen his Avatar!
