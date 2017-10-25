RHINO-MARK wrote: Roberts is bang average & Brown is the most over-rated HB in SL.

Goodwin is just here for the final payday hence his willingness to sign for Leigh.

You are still very much throwing money at it imo & players who look "stars" elsewhere often fail to live up to it once they arrive at your place.

I never said Brown was good.Often halfbacks who come over here are 'bang average', Luke Walsh and Albert Kelly etc they were all bang average in the NRL and struggling to play week in week out but Roberts definitely isn't average. He's a very good player, very off the cuff, good short and long kicking game. Titans wanted to keep him and their fans are gutted he's leaving. He's coming into the prime of his career. We'll have this conversation this time next year and see who was right.