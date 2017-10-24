WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Transfer Talk / Rumour Thread V2

Re: Transfer Talk / Rumour Thread V2
Post Tue Oct 24, 2017 1:50 pm
Gotcha





PrinterThe wrote:
Warrington have signed Murdoch Masila. I know some wouldn't have minded him here but do you think he'd be worth splashing £175k on? Not for the price for me.


Absolutely. He was in the dream team, and a very lot of players ahead of the likes of JJB, Ferres or Ablett. He is exactly the type of player we are missing in this squad. Good luck to Warrington who are really striving to change things next year, after the state they were this year.
#frostiesbitches We know who you are.
Re: Transfer Talk / Rumour Thread V2
Post Tue Oct 24, 2017 3:07 pm
PrinterThe




Gotcha wrote:
Absolutely. He was in the dream team, and a very lot of players ahead of the likes of JJB, Ferres or Ablett. He is exactly the type of player we are missing in this squad. Good luck to Warrington who are really striving to change things next year, after the state they were this year.


Warrington are just doing the usual, throwing money at things. Hasn't won them a GF yet and might not do them much good next year if they follow in the footsteps of Brown, Lineham, Westerman, Clark who haven't/didn't really deliver there after big moves.

They've been viewed as one of the big 4 for nearly a decade now since Bradford's fall from grace and yet what do they have to show for it in that time in terms of academy lads who have gone on to become regular key starters? Given the talent they sign for their academy they just go out and sign established talent when it comes to the first team. They really should have a core of 4/5/6 academy graduates in the starting lineup by now that are or becoming the core of their team.
Last edited by PrinterThe on Tue Oct 24, 2017 3:28 pm, edited 1 time in total.
Re: Transfer Talk / Rumour Thread V2
Post Tue Oct 24, 2017 3:25 pm
Lord Tony Smith





Location: Warrington
Charlie Sheen wrote:
I'd have rather had Savelio, to be honest.

I really hope you're joking.
Re: Transfer Talk / Rumour Thread V2
Post Tue Oct 24, 2017 3:44 pm
Gotcha





PrinterThe wrote:
Warrington are just doing the usual, throwing money at things. Hasn't won them a GF yet and might not do them much good next year if they follow in the footsteps of Brown, Lineham, Westerman, Clark who haven't/didn't really deliver there after big moves.

They've been viewed as one of the big 4 for nearly a decade now since Bradford's fall from grace and yet what do they have to show for it in that time in terms of academy lads who have gone on to become regular key starters? Given the talent they sign for their academy they just go out and sign established talent when it comes to the first team. They really should have a core of 4/5/6 academy graduates in the starting lineup by now that are or becoming the core of their team.


I think that is too simplistic. Individual players can't do it on their own, unless they are Sinfield. But in terms of signings Westerman, and Clark were absolutely massive signings for Warrington. Westerman was simply outstanding the year before last when lets face it Wire deserved the title and just came unstuck at the end. Clark at the same time brilliant in his role. I give you Lineham, been not up to the potential everyone thought he had, but we have signed enough duds ourselves not to understand gambles. Brown, again unlucky in terms of the timing coming in, and the poor season they had.

What you see with the changes made, and even though big signings have been made for next year, I believe you will see that core of 5 or 6 academy graduates in their starting line up next year. In Currie they have one of the best around, and unlucky, much like us with Ward, to have him out of the team with injuries, when so pivotal to the side.

Probably Warringtons best signings this coming year, may well be the coaching set up, but only time will tell with that.
#frostiesbitches We know who you are.
Re: Transfer Talk / Rumour Thread V2
Post Tue Oct 24, 2017 4:13 pm
PrinterThe




Apart from Currie I'm struggling to see where you get the 5/6 academy lads being core key starters from?
Re: Transfer Talk / Rumour Thread V2
Post Tue Oct 24, 2017 4:53 pm
Lord Tony Smith





Location: Warrington
PrinterThe wrote:
Apart from Currie I'm struggling to see where you get the 5/6 academy lads being core key starters from?
Cooper, Philbin, Patton and Livett will all be core key starters next season.

Good post Gotcha. I know we get ridiculed all the time for saying 'its out year' and I'm absolutely not saying that as I font think it will be. We've had a major clear out as well as a new coach so I'm expecting a transitional season however our recruitment this year has been very impressive.

In the past we have thrown money at players we never really needed and players who had been let go and seemingly had a point to prove like Crosby, Hughes, Bailey etc and it didnt work and it all seemed unstructured.

This time round though Bryson Goodwin seems like a cute signing. His try record is impressive and he seems like a good pro. Sits Akaoula looks like an absolute monster and will beef up the pack with Hill, Cooper Crosby etc. Add to tjat BMM who is an excellent signing. The best back tower in the completion last year, 22 tries in 60 games at Salford is ridiculous IMO. Then you have Tyrone Roberts, who lots of Aussie clubs wanted, hell surely tear it up over here and is a fantastic goal kicker. When you add them to what's already a stronger core in Ratchford, Clark, Hill etc it's impressive stuff so far from us.
Re: Transfer Talk / Rumour Thread V2
Post Tue Oct 24, 2017 5:01 pm
PrinterThe




Will Patton get in ahead of Brown and Roberts? Will Livett get in ahead of Atkins and Goodwin? Philbin might make the 17 but hardly a core key starter. Cooper will get in but again will he really become a key player and he's one you've brought back in after he went to Aus and did well.
Re: Transfer Talk / Rumour Thread V2
Post Tue Oct 24, 2017 5:51 pm
RHINO-MARK





Lord Tony Smith wrote:
Cooper, Philbin, Patton and Livett will all be core key starters next season.

Good post Gotcha. I know we get ridiculed all the time for saying 'its out year' and I'm absolutely not saying that as I font think it will be. We've had a major clear out as well as a new coach so I'm expecting a transitional season however our recruitment this year has been very impressive.

In the past we have thrown money at players we never really needed and players who had been let go and seemingly had a point to prove like Crosby, Hughes, Bailey etc and it didnt work and it all seemed unstructured.

This time round though Bryson Goodwin seems like a cute signing. His try record is impressive and he seems like a good pro. Sits Akaoula looks like an absolute monster and will beef up the pack with Hill, Cooper Crosby etc. Add to tjat BMM who is an excellent signing. The best back tower in the completion last year, 22 tries in 60 games at Salford is ridiculous IMO. Then you have Tyrone Roberts, who lots of Aussie clubs wanted, hell surely tear it up over here and is a fantastic goal kicker. When you add them to what's already a stronger core in Ratchford, Clark, Hill etc it's impressive stuff so far from us.

Roberts is bang average & Brown is the most over-rated HB in SL.
Goodwin is just here for the final payday hence his willingness to sign for Leigh.
You are still very much throwing money at it imo & players who look "stars" elsewhere often fail to live up to it once they arrive at your place.
I really am rhinoms and haven't stolen his Avatar!
Re: Transfer Talk / Rumour Thread V2
Post Wed Oct 25, 2017 5:58 am
Ex-Swarcliffe Rhino






Also please keep putting Ratchford at fullback against us.
BELIEVE. BELIEF. BEYOND.


IT AIN'T WHERE YOUR FROM, ITS WHERE YOUR AT.

SWMC Coach's very own timekeeping aficionado

Wanted : Safe return of my beloved New England Patriots hat
