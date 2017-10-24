PrinterThe wrote: Warrington are just doing the usual, throwing money at things. Hasn't won them a GF yet and might not do them much good next year if they follow in the footsteps of Brown, Lineham, Westerman, Clark who haven't/didn't really deliver there after big moves.



They've been viewed as one of the big 4 for nearly a decade now since Bradford's fall from grace and yet what do they have to show for it in that time in terms of academy lads who have gone on to become regular key starters? Given the talent they sign for their academy they just go out and sign established talent when it comes to the first team. They really should have a core of 4/5/6 academy graduates in the starting lineup by now that are or becoming the core of their team.

I think that is too simplistic. Individual players can't do it on their own, unless they are Sinfield. But in terms of signings Westerman, and Clark were absolutely massive signings for Warrington. Westerman was simply outstanding the year before last when lets face it Wire deserved the title and just came unstuck at the end. Clark at the same time brilliant in his role. I give you Lineham, been not up to the potential everyone thought he had, but we have signed enough duds ourselves not to understand gambles. Brown, again unlucky in terms of the timing coming in, and the poor season they had.What you see with the changes made, and even though big signings have been made for next year, I believe you will see that core of 5 or 6 academy graduates in their starting line up next year. In Currie they have one of the best around, and unlucky, much like us with Ward, to have him out of the team with injuries, when so pivotal to the side.Probably Warringtons best signings this coming year, may well be the coaching set up, but only time will tell with that.