PrinterThe wrote: Warrington have signed Murdoch Masila. I know some wouldn't have minded him here but do you think he'd be worth splashing £175k on? Not for the price for me.

Absolutely. He was in the dream team, and a very lot of players ahead of the likes of JJB, Ferres or Ablett. He is exactly the type of player we are missing in this squad. Good luck to Warrington who are really striving to change things next year, after the state they were this year.