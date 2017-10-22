rollin thunder wrote: Handley is a strange one, looked a real prospect a few years ago, but completely stalled. last season with Briscoe mid season looking completely broken was Handleys chance but he actually looked and was so bad we had no choice but to stick with Briscoe, yes Briscoe rediscovered some form, but Handley should have taken the shirt off him and kept it if he was good enough. i cant see many super league clubs clambering over him and can only see him being a back up to any other super league club.

Yeah i had high hopes for him aswel a couple of seasons ago, but like you say his progress has stalled and he was awful when given a chance last season. From his point of view he should move on but from a club point of view,out of the three players mentioned id keep him,none of them are that good,but i think an extra body in the outside backs is more useful than an extra one in the halfs or backrow, walters needs to go regardless,if theres a worse player in superleague i havnt seen him.