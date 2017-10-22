|
Joined: Fri Oct 27, 2006 11:24 pm
Posts: 7970
|
rhinos21 wrote:
League weekly has cas after a Leeds player.
Will have a look tomorrow.
That’s Cory Aston.
|
|
Sun Oct 22, 2017 9:50 pm
|
Joined: Fri Apr 14, 2017 8:34 pm
Posts: 1413
|
Frosties. wrote:
I’m kind of weighing more towards Aston and Walters. I know I suggested Handley on the Newman thread, but more thinking, where will Walters and Aston get in.
Next season we have Galloway, Garbutt, Singleton, Cuthbertson, Mullally, Peteru, Ormondroyd, Oledzki in the forwards. Then we have JJB, Ablett, Ward, Delaney, Keinhorst, Ferres, Smith, Jordan-Roberts covering the second row. Walters doesn’t have a chance really getting in front of some of these players.
Then we have Moon, Myler, Lilley, Sutcliffe that can cover the halves. Aston won’t be in with a shout through them.
Handley still has a chance if Hall or Briscoe were injured, especially when it would mean Golding, Briscoe, Hall, Walker, Newman covering these positions.
I see that point but also depends on the level of interest in the players from other clubs. If Handley feels he needs to move away to get first team rugby (which he does) that might be what decides things.
Have to wonder about the Aston to Cas one now given their signing of Ellis. Walters has been linked to Salford hasn't he previously, that club looking a bit uncertain about things right now with Koukash stepping down.
|
|
Mon Oct 23, 2017 8:07 am
|
Joined: Fri Mar 04, 2005 10:27 pm
Posts: 4475
Location: Bradford
|
Aston is nowhere near SL standard right now. His defence is atrocious.
Powell really is a genius if he can turn him into a SL standard half.
|
|
Mon Oct 23, 2017 8:10 am
|
Joined: Fri Aug 02, 2002 1:20 pm
Posts: 3284
Location: location, location
|
I thought the same thing Frostie wrt who will cover wing if Briscoe/Hall get injured.
The obvious solution is Golding or Handley but why would Handley hang around waiting for one of them to get injured?
Who do we have coming through the ranks?
|
|
Mon Oct 23, 2017 8:47 am
|
Joined: Mon Jul 17, 2017 9:37 am
Posts: 124
|
chapylad wrote:
I thought the same thing Frostie wrt who will cover wing if Briscoe/Hall get injured.
The obvious solution is Golding or Handley but why would Handley hang around waiting for one of them to get injured?
Who do we have coming through the ranks?
Dont think we'v got any out and out wingers coming through the ranks who will get anywhere near first team. Theres hartley whos starting his second year in the academy but he's probably more of a fullback and obviously newman but he's a natural Centre. From what iv seen liam tindalls the best wing prospect in the junior ranks but he's in the u16s so a few year away yet. Thats why id rather keep handley over walters and aston.
|
|
Mon Oct 23, 2017 9:02 am
|
Joined: Tue Feb 15, 2011 1:25 pm
Posts: 1692
|
mattsrhinos1978 wrote:
Dont think we'v got any out and out wingers coming through the ranks who will get anywhere near first team. Theres hartley whos starting his second year in the academy but he's probably more of a fullback and obviously newman but he's a natural Centre. From what iv seen liam tindalls the best wing prospect in the junior ranks but he's in the u16s so a few year away yet. Thats why id rather keep handley over walters and aston.
Handley is a strange one, looked a real prospect a few years ago, but completely stalled. last season with Briscoe mid season looking completely broken was Handleys chance but he actually looked and was so bad we had no choice but to stick with Briscoe, yes Briscoe rediscovered some form, but Handley should have taken the shirt off him and kept it if he was good enough. i cant see many super league clubs clambering over him and can only see him being a back up to any other super league club.
|
|
Mon Oct 23, 2017 11:18 am
|
Joined: Fri Aug 02, 2002 1:20 pm
Posts: 3284
Location: location, location
|
mattsrhinos1978 wrote:
Dont think we'v got any out and out wingers coming through the ranks who will get anywhere near first team. Theres hartley whos starting his second year in the academy but he's probably more of a fullback and obviously newman but he's a natural Centre. From what iv seen liam tindalls the best wing prospect in the junior ranks but he's in the u16s so a few year away yet. Thats why id rather keep handley over walters and aston.
That`s my worry.
I also can`t see many SL clubs going for Handley but he does need to move on if nothing else to prove himself one way or another.
But if he does move I suppose Golding is our only option and that means playing Walker for longer periods than expected.
Keinhorst is another option but he does not have the pace.
|
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: Biff Tannen, chunkyhugo, Dadsylad, ducknumber1, Ex-Swarcliffe Rhino, Exabot [Bot], Frosties., Joshheff90, lionarmour87, Sir Kevin Sinfield, SmokeyTA, The Ghost of '99, Wardy67, WF Rhino and 173 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com
|POSTS
|ONLINE
|MEMBERS
|RECORD
|YOUR TEAM
|4,653,182
|1,789
|76,306
|4,559
|SET
|