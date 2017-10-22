Frosties. wrote: I’m kind of weighing more towards Aston and Walters. I know I suggested Handley on the Newman thread, but more thinking, where will Walters and Aston get in.



Next season we have Galloway, Garbutt, Singleton, Cuthbertson, Mullally, Peteru, Ormondroyd, Oledzki in the forwards. Then we have JJB, Ablett, Ward, Delaney, Keinhorst, Ferres, Smith, Jordan-Roberts covering the second row. Walters doesn’t have a chance really getting in front of some of these players.



Then we have Moon, Myler, Lilley, Sutcliffe that can cover the halves. Aston won’t be in with a shout through them.



Handley still has a chance if Hall or Briscoe were injured, especially when it would mean Golding, Briscoe, Hall, Walker, Newman covering these positions.

I see that point but also depends on the level of interest in the players from other clubs. If Handley feels he needs to move away to get first team rugby (which he does) that might be what decides things.Have to wonder about the Aston to Cas one now given their signing of Ellis. Walters has been linked to Salford hasn't he previously, that club looking a bit uncertain about things right now with Koukash stepping down.