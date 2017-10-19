thepimp007 wrote: I'm not so sure, look at all the players they signed from relegated London and look what Powell has done with them. I think he will trim him down and I think we will be surprised

They've gone and signed another guy from HKR now too. Whilst it's true that he's turned unknown or average players into much better players, I don't think they can keep relying on that if they want to make that next step. This year they had to compliment that with a proven top quality player in Hardaker who made a massive difference (before you know what). By all means add these lesser known or average guys but they should be looking to bring in more proven ones too now and they can't rely on a club wanting to offload a problem player like we did with Hardaker.