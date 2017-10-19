WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Transfer Talk / Rumour Thread V2

Board index Super League Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com Transfer Talk / Rumour Thread V2

Post a reply
Re: Off-Season Rumors
Post Thu Oct 19, 2017 2:02 pm
chapylad Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Aug 02, 2002 1:20 pm
Posts: 3282
Location: location, location
lionarmour87 wrote:
does Delaney's mate still play for Toronto or has he played for them?

Yes played for them a few times last season been in and out with injuries.
Not sure if he has signed for next year though.
Re: Transfer Talk / Rumour Thread V2
Post Fri Oct 20, 2017 8:43 am
thepimp007 User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Dec 15, 2010 11:05 am
Posts: 1251
Charlie Sheen wrote:
Huge step down that for Cas


I'm not so sure, look at all the players they signed from relegated London and look what Powell has done with them. I think he will trim him down and I think we will be surprised
Re: Transfer Talk / Rumour Thread V2
Post Fri Oct 20, 2017 10:54 am
PrinterThe Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Apr 14, 2017 8:34 pm
Posts: 1412
thepimp007 wrote:
I'm not so sure, look at all the players they signed from relegated London and look what Powell has done with them. I think he will trim him down and I think we will be surprised


They've gone and signed another guy from HKR now too. Whilst it's true that he's turned unknown or average players into much better players, I don't think they can keep relying on that if they want to make that next step. This year they had to compliment that with a proven top quality player in Hardaker who made a massive difference (before you know what). By all means add these lesser known or average guys but they should be looking to bring in more proven ones too now and they can't rely on a club wanting to offload a problem player like we did with Hardaker.
Re: Transfer Talk / Rumour Thread V2
Post Fri Oct 20, 2017 1:53 pm
Charlie Sheen User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Nov 08, 2005 10:26 pm
Posts: 8782
Location: Leeds
thepimp007 wrote:
I'm not so sure, look at all the players they signed from relegated London and look what Powell has done with them. I think he will trim him down and I think we will be surprised


The players he signed were stand out for London too, apart from Channing, who also turned out to be rubbish at Cas as well. Much is made of Powell's coaching, but in reality, the players he's signed would look good in any decent side.
He's also had Ellis before at Cas, and not much slimming down was done IIRC
King Monkey wrote:
Maybe a spell in prison would do Graham good.

At least he'd lose his virginity.
Re: Transfer Talk / Rumour Thread V2
Post Sat Oct 21, 2017 4:21 pm
Biff Tannen User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jul 22, 2012 3:32 pm
Posts: 5575
Location: Hill Valley
Charlie Sheen wrote:
The players he signed were stand out for London too, apart from Channing, who also turned out to be rubbish at Cas as well. Much is made of Powell's coaching, but in reality, the players he's signed would look good in any decent side.
He's also had Ellis before at Cas, and not much slimming down was done IIRC


Obviously a panic signing with a view to putting Roberts to full back as options are slim at this stage.

Bit strange they have handed him 3 years though, as i don't think he is anywhere near good enough for a side wanting to challenge for honours.
What you looking at?....Butt Head!!
Re: Transfer Talk / Rumour Thread V2
Post Sun Oct 22, 2017 8:33 pm
Frosties. 100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Oct 27, 2006 11:24 pm
Posts: 7969
Hetherington confirmed that, Newman, Walker, Sutcliffe in the top 30 next season. Currently stand at 4 out (McGuire, Burrow, Baldwinson, Hallas) and six in (Myler, Dwyer, Peteru, Walker, Newman, Sutcliffe) meaning at least two more players must be leaving. My guess is two of Walters, Handley & Aston.
Re: Transfer Talk / Rumour Thread V2
Post Sun Oct 22, 2017 8:41 pm
mattsrhinos1978 Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Mon Jul 17, 2017 9:37 am
Posts: 123
Hopefully its walters and aston if two out the 3 are leaving. Think we need a winger hanging round the squd incase of emergency more than a half or backrower.
Re: Transfer Talk / Rumour Thread V2
Post Sun Oct 22, 2017 9:17 pm
PrinterThe Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Apr 14, 2017 8:34 pm
Posts: 1412
I'd guess Handley will be one if Newman has been promoted.
Re: Transfer Talk / Rumour Thread V2
Post Sun Oct 22, 2017 9:30 pm
Frosties. 100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Oct 27, 2006 11:24 pm
Posts: 7969
PrinterThe wrote:
I'd guess Handley will be one if Newman has been promoted.


I’m kind of weighing more towards Aston and Walters. I know I suggested Handley on the Newman thread, but more thinking, where will Walters and Aston get in.

Next season we have Galloway, Garbutt, Singleton, Cuthbertson, Mullally, Peteru, Ormondroyd, Oledzki in the forwards. Then we have JJB, Ablett, Ward, Delaney, Keinhorst, Ferres, Smith, Jordan-Roberts covering the second row. Walters doesn’t have a chance really getting in front of some of these players.

Then we have Moon, Myler, Lilley, Sutcliffe that can cover the halves. Aston won’t be in with a shout through them.

Handley still has a chance if Hall or Briscoe were injured, especially when it would mean Golding, Briscoe, Hall, Walker, Newman covering these positions.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: ducknumber1, Fat Boy, Frosties., GCM1980, HAILESY, Jrrhino, mattsrhinos1978, Maverick Rhino, Norman Stanley Fletcher, Sir Kevin Sinfield, son of headingley, The Eagle, The Ghost of '99, TOMCAT, WF Rhino and 194 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,653,0601,59576,3064,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
Fri 27th Oct : 10:00
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
AUSTRALIA
v
ENGLAND
Sat 28th Oct : 06:00
World Cup: Group C
TV
  
PNG
v
WALES
Sat 28th Oct : 08:10
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
NEW ZEALAND
v
SAMOA
Sat 28th Oct : 10:40
World Cup: Group D
TV
  
FIJI
v
USA
Sun 29th Oct : 03:30
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
IRELAND
v
ITALY
Sun 29th Oct : 05:00
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
FRANCE
v
LEBANON
Sun 29th Oct : 06:15
World Cup: Group C/D
TV
  
SCOTLAND
v
TONGA
Fri 3rd Nov : 09:00
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
AUSTRALIA
v
FRANCE
Sat 4th Nov : 04:00
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
NEW ZEALAND
v
SCOTLAND
Sat 4th Nov : 06:30
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
SAMOA
v
TONGA
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM