lionarmour87 wrote:
does Delaney's mate still play for Toronto or has he played for them?
Yes played for them a few times last season been in and out with injuries.
Not sure if he has signed for next year though.
Fri Oct 20, 2017 8:43 am
Charlie Sheen wrote:
Huge step down that for Cas
I'm not so sure, look at all the players they signed from relegated London and look what Powell has done with them. I think he will trim him down and I think we will be surprised
Fri Oct 20, 2017 10:54 am
thepimp007 wrote:
I'm not so sure, look at all the players they signed from relegated London and look what Powell has done with them. I think he will trim him down and I think we will be surprised
They've gone and signed another guy from HKR now too. Whilst it's true that he's turned unknown or average players into much better players, I don't think they can keep relying on that if they want to make that next step. This year they had to compliment that with a proven top quality player in Hardaker who made a massive difference (before you know what). By all means add these lesser known or average guys but they should be looking to bring in more proven ones too now and they can't rely on a club wanting to offload a problem player like we did with Hardaker.
Fri Oct 20, 2017 1:53 pm
thepimp007 wrote:
I'm not so sure, look at all the players they signed from relegated London and look what Powell has done with them. I think he will trim him down and I think we will be surprised
The players he signed were stand out for London too, apart from Channing, who also turned out to be rubbish at Cas as well. Much is made of Powell's coaching, but in reality, the players he's signed would look good in any decent side.
He's also had Ellis before at Cas, and not much slimming down was done IIRC
King Monkey wrote:
Maybe a spell in prison would do Graham good.
At least he'd lose his virginity.
Sat Oct 21, 2017 4:21 pm
Charlie Sheen wrote:
The players he signed were stand out for London too, apart from Channing, who also turned out to be rubbish at Cas as well. Much is made of Powell's coaching, but in reality, the players he's signed would look good in any decent side.
He's also had Ellis before at Cas, and not much slimming down was done IIRC
Obviously a panic signing with a view to putting Roberts to full back as options are slim at this stage.
Bit strange they have handed him 3 years though, as i don't think he is anywhere near good enough for a side wanting to challenge for honours.
What you looking at?....Butt Head!!
Sun Oct 22, 2017 8:33 pm
Hetherington confirmed that, Newman, Walker, Sutcliffe in the top 30 next season. Currently stand at 4 out (McGuire, Burrow, Baldwinson, Hallas) and six in (Myler, Dwyer, Peteru, Walker, Newman, Sutcliffe) meaning at least two more players must be leaving. My guess is two of Walters, Handley & Aston.
Sun Oct 22, 2017 8:41 pm
Hopefully its walters and aston if two out the 3 are leaving. Think we need a winger hanging round the squd incase of emergency more than a half or backrower.
Sun Oct 22, 2017 9:17 pm
I'd guess Handley will be one if Newman has been promoted.
Sun Oct 22, 2017 9:30 pm
PrinterThe wrote:
I'd guess Handley will be one if Newman has been promoted.
I’m kind of weighing more towards Aston and Walters. I know I suggested Handley on the Newman thread, but more thinking, where will Walters and Aston get in.
Next season we have Galloway, Garbutt, Singleton, Cuthbertson, Mullally, Peteru, Ormondroyd, Oledzki in the forwards. Then we have JJB, Ablett, Ward, Delaney, Keinhorst, Ferres, Smith, Jordan-Roberts covering the second row. Walters doesn’t have a chance really getting in front of some of these players.
Then we have Moon, Myler, Lilley, Sutcliffe that can cover the halves. Aston won’t be in with a shout through them.
Handley still has a chance if Hall or Briscoe were injured, especially when it would mean Golding, Briscoe, Hall, Walker, Newman covering these positions.
