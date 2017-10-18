WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Transfer Talk / Rumour Thread V2

Board index Super League Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com Transfer Talk / Rumour Thread V2

Post a reply
Re: Transfer Talk / Rumour Thread V2
Post Wed Oct 18, 2017 5:45 am
Bang User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Sep 27, 2006 6:04 pm
Posts: 8786
Location: LDZ
Woah I'm getting blasted big time!

I still think we need all those areas strengthened. Fairly sure I'm not the only one who thinks it too.

My heads so high in the clouds though. God knows what sh-te I'll say next.
YEAH LIKE WHATEVER!
TEAM UP! TEAM UP!
Re: Transfer Talk / Rumour Thread V2
Post Wed Oct 18, 2017 5:49 am
Bang User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Sep 27, 2006 6:04 pm
Posts: 8786
Location: LDZ
Ex-Swarcliffe Rhino wrote:
Bring back "Juice" Terry I say.

He's too good for this place.
YEAH LIKE WHATEVER!
TEAM UP! TEAM UP!
Re: Transfer Talk / Rumour Thread V2
Post Wed Oct 18, 2017 6:56 am
Biff Tannen User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jul 22, 2012 3:32 pm
Posts: 5569
Location: Hill Valley
Bang wrote:
I still think we need all those areas strengthened. Fairly sure I'm not the only one who thinks it too.


yes we certainly do. The squad we have next year as it stands looking at the general state of the rest of the league is capable of competing for top 4 imo. I don't expect Cas to be quite the force without ZH so they will likely come back to the pack and although Wire, Wigan and Saints will be stronger they are not really ahead of us playing squad wise or by much anyway.

Next season the recruitment is key thoughv for 2019 and beyond. Delaney and JJB almost certain to be gone. Ferres and Ablett are question marks after the general poor showing across the last couple of years, so our back row will need strengthening a fair bit. We don't know how Myler will fit in yet, hopefully he works well and solves the problem of game manager but if not we could be very exposed with Moon only really providing a very good running game and there will lots of pining for the return of the days of McGuire and Sinfield on here if we are struggling mid summer :)
What you looking at?....Butt Head!!
Off-Season Rumors
Post Wed Oct 18, 2017 11:31 am
casben Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Mon Jan 21, 2008 12:22 pm
Posts: 134
Various sources including @rhinosfaithful on twitter (do you post on here?) have suggested:

• Walters to Salford
• Handley to Hull KR
• Aston to Castleford
• Delaney to Toronto

any truth in these and have you heard anything else/different?
Re: Off-Season Rumors
Post Wed Oct 18, 2017 11:58 am
rollin thunder Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Feb 15, 2011 1:25 pm
Posts: 1688
the delaney ones a new one, the rest are just rumors but i think there may be some truth in walters and Aston.
Re: Off-Season Rumors
Post Wed Oct 18, 2017 12:44 pm
Gotcha User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Oct 15, 2002 1:11 pm
Posts: 15245
rollin thunder wrote:
the delaney ones a new one, the rest are just rumors but i think there may be some truth in walters and Aston.


The Delaney one is an old one, not a new one, and I thought it was Delaney or Sims they went for, but opted for Sims?
#frostiesbitches We know who you are.
Re: Off-Season Rumors
Post Wed Oct 18, 2017 2:13 pm
lionarmour87 Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Mar 28, 2008 4:43 pm
Posts: 5971
Location: philadelphia PA
does Delaney's mate still play for Toronto or has he played for them?
Soon we will be dancing the Fandango




FROM 2004,TO DO WHAT THIS CLUB'S DONE,IF THATS NOT GREATNESS THEN I DONT KNOW WHAT IS.
JAMIE PEACOCK
Re: Transfer Talk / Rumour Thread V2
Post Wed Oct 18, 2017 3:30 pm
PrinterThe Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Apr 14, 2017 8:34 pm
Posts: 1388
Cas have re-signed Jamie Ellis so might not be signing Aston after all.

Powell spoke about him forming a partnership with Gale so that might mean Ben Roberts to FB.
Re: Transfer Talk / Rumour Thread V2
Post Wed Oct 18, 2017 3:44 pm
Biff Tannen User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jul 22, 2012 3:32 pm
Posts: 5569
Location: Hill Valley
PrinterThe wrote:
Cas have re-signed Jamie Ellis so might not be signing Aston after all.

Powell spoke about him forming a partnership with Gale so that might mean Ben Roberts to FB.


Wow, bit of a bargain bin signing there by the league leaders.

just waiting for them to move on Hock now to complete their squad for 2018 :wink:
What you looking at?....Butt Head!!
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Blocker75, cheekydiddles, Dadsylad, Gotcha, gulfcoast_highwayman, Les Norton, Maverick Rhino, McGuireofrEngland, Norton123, Rhinoshaund III, southyorksdave, The Ghost of '99, TheNo36 and 206 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,651,4772,65576,3024,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
Fri 27th Oct : 10:00
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
AUSTRALIA
v
ENGLAND
Sat 28th Oct : 06:00
World Cup: Group C
TV
  
PNG
v
WALES
Sat 28th Oct : 08:10
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
NEW ZEALAND
v
SAMOA
Sat 28th Oct : 10:40
World Cup: Group D
TV
  
FIJI
v
USA
Sun 29th Oct : 03:30
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
IRELAND
v
ITALY
Sun 29th Oct : 05:00
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
FRANCE
v
LEBANON
Sun 29th Oct : 06:15
World Cup: Group C/D
TV
  
SCOTLAND
v
TONGA
Fri 3rd Nov : 09:00
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
AUSTRALIA
v
FRANCE
Sat 4th Nov : 04:00
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
NEW ZEALAND
v
SCOTLAND
Sat 4th Nov : 06:30
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
SAMOA
v
TONGA
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM