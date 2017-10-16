rollin thunder wrote: Sutcliffe been pulled a bit from pillar to post position wise, seems like every off season he trains for one role then ends up playing another, seems to look good at Centre and a full offs season preparing for playing that role and staying there would be useful. be nice if we could get someone like Brad Godden to work on Sutcliff centre play.

Can see Lilly getting 7 shirt and Myler 6, but expect 6 -7 on field to be Moon and Myler, with cuthbo full time old fashioned ball playing loose. walker/golding work on linking into the line, think we will have more attacking options next year.

I can’t see that happening. That’ll mean that:Lilley 25 - 6Myler - 7Dwyer - 25Peteru - 23I can’t see that happening. Walker has to be given a top 25 number as part of his contract as when announced. I also cannot see that happening because I can’t see Dwyer coming for a number in the 20+Only changes in squad numbers I see are dependent on more players leaving.Sutcliffe 14 - 4Moon 4 - 6Myler - 7Dwyer - 14Peteru - 21Oledzki 28 - 22Walker 31 - 24Jordan-Roberts 29 - 26That’s McGuire, Burrow, Baldwinson, Handley, Walters, Aston, Hallas losing a squad number from last year.If Handley, Walters & Aston did stay, i would give them 29, 30, 31 anyway.