WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Transfer Talk / Rumour Thread V2

Board index Super League Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com Transfer Talk / Rumour Thread V2

Post a reply
Re: Transfer Talk / Rumour Thread V2
Post Mon Oct 16, 2017 3:52 pm
rollin thunder Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Feb 15, 2011 1:25 pm
Posts: 1681
Sutcliffe been pulled a bit from pillar to post position wise, seems like every off season he trains for one role then ends up playing another, seems to look good at Centre and a full offs season preparing for playing that role and staying there would be useful. be nice if we could get someone like Brad Godden to work on Sutcliff centre play.
Can see Lilly getting 7 shirt and Myler 6, but expect 6 -7 on field to be Moon and Myler, with cuthbo full time old fashioned ball playing loose. walker/golding work on linking into the line, think we will have more attacking options next year.
Re: Transfer Talk / Rumour Thread V2
Post Mon Oct 16, 2017 3:53 pm
rollin thunder Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Feb 15, 2011 1:25 pm
Posts: 1681
chapylad wrote:
Does GH still have an interest in Sheffield Eagles?

doubt he does financially, but as the founder of the club sure he has a keen interest in them, and probably would not like to see them go under.
Re: Transfer Talk / Rumour Thread V2
Post Mon Oct 16, 2017 3:54 pm
rollin thunder Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Feb 15, 2011 1:25 pm
Posts: 1681
rollin thunder wrote:
doubt he does financially, but as the founder of the club sure he has a keen interest in them, and probably would not like to see them go under.

oh and the current Sheffield club is the reincarnated club not the original one which of course got shafted sorry merged with Huddersfield.
Re: Transfer Talk / Rumour Thread V2
Post Mon Oct 16, 2017 4:38 pm
Frosties. 100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Oct 27, 2006 11:24 pm
Posts: 7959
rollin thunder wrote:
Sutcliffe been pulled a bit from pillar to post position wise, seems like every off season he trains for one role then ends up playing another, seems to look good at Centre and a full offs season preparing for playing that role and staying there would be useful. be nice if we could get someone like Brad Godden to work on Sutcliff centre play.
Can see Lilly getting 7 shirt and Myler 6, but expect 6 -7 on field to be Moon and Myler, with cuthbo full time old fashioned ball playing loose. walker/golding work on linking into the line, think we will have more attacking options next year.


I can’t see that happening. That’ll mean that:

Lilley 25 - 6
Myler - 7
Dwyer - 25
Peteru - 23

I can’t see that happening. Walker has to be given a top 25 number as part of his contract as when announced. I also cannot see that happening because I can’t see Dwyer coming for a number in the 20+

Only changes in squad numbers I see are dependent on more players leaving.

Sutcliffe 14 - 4
Moon 4 - 6
Myler - 7
Dwyer - 14
Peteru - 21
Oledzki 28 - 22
Walker 31 - 24
Jordan-Roberts 29 - 26

That’s McGuire, Burrow, Baldwinson, Handley, Walters, Aston, Hallas losing a squad number from last year.

If Handley, Walters & Aston did stay, i would give them 29, 30, 31 anyway.
Re: Transfer Talk / Rumour Thread V2
Post Mon Oct 16, 2017 5:08 pm
mattsrhinos1978 Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Mon Jul 17, 2017 9:37 am
Posts: 113
If walters stays id give him a squad number in the 90's. If he gets 31 it would be a constant,terrifying reminder that he's only 14 injurys away from a place on the bench. Absolutely shocking player.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: cheekydiddles, Dadsylad, ernest shackleton, Ex-Swarcliffe Rhino, FoxyRhino, Frosties., G1, gulfcoast_highwayman, Him, leedsbarmyarmy, mattsrhinos1978, Norman Stanley Fletcher, RHINO-MARK, Sam Buca II, son of headingley, southyorksdave, Swoggy Loiner, taxi4stevesmith, The Eagle, The Magic Rat, TOMCAT and 311 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,650,5412,37076,2964,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
Fri 27th Oct : 10:00
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
AUSTRALIA
v
ENGLAND
Sat 28th Oct : 06:00
World Cup: Group C
TV
  
PNG
v
WALES
Sat 28th Oct : 08:10
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
NEW ZEALAND
v
SAMOA
Sat 28th Oct : 10:40
World Cup: Group D
TV
  
FIJI
v
USA
Sun 29th Oct : 03:30
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
IRELAND
v
ITALY
Sun 29th Oct : 05:00
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
FRANCE
v
LEBANON
Sun 29th Oct : 06:15
World Cup: Group C/D
TV
  
SCOTLAND
v
TONGA
Fri 3rd Nov : 09:00
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
AUSTRALIA
v
FRANCE
Sat 4th Nov : 04:00
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
NEW ZEALAND
v
SCOTLAND
Sat 4th Nov : 06:30
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
SAMOA
v
TONGA
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM