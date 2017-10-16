Sutcliffe been pulled a bit from pillar to post position wise, seems like every off season he trains for one role then ends up playing another, seems to look good at Centre and a full offs season preparing for playing that role and staying there would be useful. be nice if we could get someone like Brad Godden to work on Sutcliff centre play.

Can see Lilly getting 7 shirt and Myler 6, but expect 6 -7 on field to be Moon and Myler, with cuthbo full time old fashioned ball playing loose. walker/golding work on linking into the line, think we will have more attacking options next year.