Old Feller wrote: Arguably, the same was once said about Luke Gale, only time will tell.

Is he better than Lilley? I don't know.

I guess he was a cheap option for us not needed now we've signed Myler.

Yeah its hard to judge half backs too early,like you say gale was 26/27 when he started really making his name.Id pick lilley over aston comfortably at present,of the two he looks like a much more natural half to me. We dont need both so happy for aston to move on if he can get chances elsewhere and good on him if we end up regretting it.