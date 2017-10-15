Bang wrote:
Aston is a championship player at best. He'll be loaned out for the year to a championship club then he'll sign for one permanently once his Leeds deal is up
Arguably, the same was once said about Luke Gale, only time will tell.
Is he better than Lilley? I don't know.
I guess he was a cheap option for us not needed now we've signed Myler.
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: Dave K., dull nickname, Edinburgh Warrior, finglas, Gotcha, gulfcoast_highwayman, ioan91, King Whino, leedsbarmyarmy, lionarmour87, malcadele, mattsrhinos1978, N12Rhinos, Norman Stanley Fletcher, PrinterThe, RHINO-MARK, rollin thunder, The Chin's Back, The Ghost of '99, The Magic Rat, TOMCAT, WF Rhino and 286 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com
|POSTS
|ONLINE
|MEMBERS
|RECORD
|YOUR TEAM
|4,650,318
|2,103
|76,296
|4,559
|SET
|