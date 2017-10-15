WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Transfer Talk / Rumour Thread V2

Post Sun Oct 15, 2017 7:10 pm
PrinterThe wrote:
Will be interesting to see if they alter squad numbers in terms of Moon and Sutcliffe.

Would make sense tbh.
I really am rhinoms and haven't stolen his Avatar!
Post Sun Oct 15, 2017 8:23 pm
League Express reporting Aston is likely to leave, with a move to Castleford Tigers in the pipeline.
Post Sun Oct 15, 2017 10:38 pm
Frosties. wrote:
League Express reporting Aston is likely to leave, with a move to Castleford Tigers in the pipeline.


So he can learn how to flop in knockout games ;)

Seriously though with Gale and Roberts, the young lad Trueman and also don't they have another young HB currently playing well for England Academy....then can't see what Aston would do there. Likewise at Headingley.
Post Mon Oct 16, 2017 5:47 am
Aston is a championship player at best. He'll be loaned out for the year to a championship club then he'll sign for one permanently once his Leeds deal is up
