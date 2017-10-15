League Express reporting Aston is likely to leave, with a move to Castleford Tigers in the pipeline.
So he can learn how to flop in knockout games
Seriously though with Gale and Roberts, the young lad Trueman and also don't they have another young HB currently playing well for England Academy....then can't see what Aston would do there. Likewise at Headingley.
