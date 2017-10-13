WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Transfer Talk / Rumour Thread V2

Fri Oct 13, 2017 5:36 pm
RHINO-MARK wrote:
Given the impending arrival of Petaru & also Having Garbutt Singleton Cuthbertson & Mullally i think the KG money would be better spent elsewhere i.e a line breaking BR.
We also have Ferres Jjb & sicknote Delaney on the books for next year that's a lot of 30+'s in the pack on the SC.


Get what you are saying but if Galloway gets to July playing as well as he was for the first few months of this year would you not be happy to see him go again in 2019?

Anyway will see, things will be a lot clearer next summer when we see how players form is holding up and they may have earnt another deal or if indeed injuries may force retirement on one or two.lots of changes coming up
Fri Oct 13, 2017 6:08 pm
[quote="Biff Tannen"]Get what you are saying but if Galloway gets to July playing as well as he was for the first few months of this year would you not be happy to see him go again in 2019?

Anyway will see, things will be a lot clearer next summer when we see how players form is holding up and they may have earnt another deal or if indeed injuries may force retirement on one or two.lots of changes coming up[/quote
I get what you're saying but who's place does he take in the 17 first of all? is a bigger question imo mate.
As our squad stands who would your starting 17 be considering Ferres & Galloway are both due to miss the start of the season& we don't know how Delaney will go during his Re-hab.
As it stands our 1st choice pack has to be Singleton Parcell Garbutt Ward Jjb Cuthbo.Id expect the bench to be Mullally Petaru Dwyer then one of Keinhorst/Delaney/Ormanroyd.
That's without looking at a possible breakthrough year for Olejdski.
I just think we don't need such a high earner on the injured/Fringes.
Fri Oct 13, 2017 6:29 pm
I agree.like i say big year for a few including Ferres who has to be fit and playing well now no more excuses. I personally think Galloway offers more than Singleton as it stands and would start him if fit at the begining of the year, people forgetting how good he was before he got injured this year now we have gone on to win the GF.

Singleton did impress me during the play offs but i want to see that most weeks, but he has shown he has it within him to get better still so we will see. Garbutt is our best prop, people finally starting to realise that now. Mullally has got better as the year went on, he now looks a reasonable member of the 17, i don't really see any more than that for him but will be delighted to be proved wrong.
Sat Oct 14, 2017 7:59 am
Yeah. Real fantasy stuff I'm suggesting. Totally beyond the realms of possibility.
Sat Oct 14, 2017 8:25 pm
Gareth Hock has left Leigh. Waste of space on the pitch but he could make a decent pillar for the new South Stand?
Sun Oct 15, 2017 9:41 am
Personally I would like to see Gareth Hock at Leeds for his last year, I could see him having a great year, my opinion everyone welcome to disagree.
Sun Oct 15, 2017 9:54 am
Prefer to see Oledski get game time.
