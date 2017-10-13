[quote="Biff Tannen"]Get what you are saying but if Galloway gets to July playing as well as he was for the first few months of this year would you not be happy to see him go again in 2019?



Anyway will see, things will be a lot clearer next summer when we see how players form is holding up and they may have earnt another deal or if indeed injuries may force retirement on one or two.lots of changes coming up[/quote

I get what you're saying but who's place does he take in the 17 first of all? is a bigger question imo mate.

As our squad stands who would your starting 17 be considering Ferres & Galloway are both due to miss the start of the season& we don't know how Delaney will go during his Re-hab.

As it stands our 1st choice pack has to be Singleton Parcell Garbutt Ward Jjb Cuthbo.Id expect the bench to be Mullally Petaru Dwyer then one of Keinhorst/Delaney/Ormanroyd.

That's without looking at a possible breakthrough year for Olejdski.

I just think we don't need such a high earner on the injured/Fringes.