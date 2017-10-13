RHINO-MARK wrote:
Given the impending arrival of Petaru & also Having Garbutt Singleton Cuthbertson & Mullally i think the KG money would be better spent elsewhere i.e a line breaking BR.
We also have Ferres Jjb & sicknote Delaney on the books for next year that's a lot of 30+'s in the pack on the SC.
Get what you are saying but if Galloway gets to July playing as well as he was for the first few months of this year would you not be happy to see him go again in 2019?
Anyway will see, things will be a lot clearer next summer when we see how players form is holding up and they may have earnt another deal or if indeed injuries may force retirement on one or two.lots of changes coming up