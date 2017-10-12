WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Transfer Talk / Rumour Thread V2

Re: Transfer Talk / Rumour Thread V2
Post Thu Oct 12, 2017 9:18 pm
Pretty much how I imagine it'll go with the exception of Galloway maybe. Not sure he'll retire, yes he's been beset by his injuries but he came back from the other Achilles and should do the same with this in time for the start of the season. If he goes well might get another year here or at least get a season or two lower down SL if he happy to stay in England. Despite criticism he's definitely got the potential to be a success over here if he stays fit in 2018.
Re: Transfer Talk / Rumour Thread V2
Post Fri Oct 13, 2017 5:19 am
I think Galloway could have a couple of seasons left fitness permitting. Spent over a year in total getting over Achilles injuries. It's a long hard road, will want some payback for that i imagine.
