Re: Transfer Talk / Rumour Thread V2
Post Wed Oct 11, 2017 2:06 pm
RHINO-MARK
Cheeky half-back
Mark Laurie wrote:
As I understand it handley is out of contract now.
Leeds have a huge number contracted only to end of 2018. So plenty for GH to be dealing with.
Briscoe, moon, hall and keinhorst in backs plus aston.
Galloway, cuthbo, Delaney, ablett, JJB, singo and mullally in the pack. Plus Walters
Let's hope they don't all take as long as jack walker's to sort out.

Retain Moon Hall Keinhorst Cuthbo Singo Mullally.
Wrt Briscoe id see how he goes in 2018 it was great to see him finally lay his demons to rest in the GF but at some point a decision has to be made with Golding & i think he'd fit in well on the wing.
Re: Transfer Talk / Rumour Thread V2
Post Wed Oct 11, 2017 2:39 pm
Printer
Would obviously retain Moon and Cuthbertson but always a chance that they'll eventually want to head home to Australia.

Keinhorst I would keep but if he's backup centre still he might want to go somewhere which offers a starting place.
Re: Transfer Talk / Rumour Thread V2
Post Wed Oct 11, 2017 3:25 pm
Blocker75
Strong-running second rower
Has any of the ITK group heard anything about Hull KR asking to speak to Keinhorst?
Re: Transfer Talk / Rumour Thread V2
Post Wed Oct 11, 2017 7:10 pm
rugbyleague88
I know JP has attempted to sign Keinhorst in the past, so I would not be surprised.
Re: Transfer Talk / Rumour Thread V2
Post Wed Oct 11, 2017 8:22 pm
Frosties.
2018 out contract: Cory Aston, Tom Briscoe, Ryan Hall, Jimmy Keinhorst, Joel Moon, Carl Ablett, Adam Cuthbertson, Brett Delaney, Keith Galloway, Jamie Jones-Buchanan, Anthony Mullally, Brad Singleton, Josh Walters, Cameron Smith.
Re: Transfer Talk / Rumour Thread V2
Post Thu Oct 12, 2017 5:17 am
Bang
Silver RLFANS Member
From that group I'd say the ones who'll definitely re-sign are;

Hall
Briscoe
Singleton
Mullally

The rest I would have some doubts. Cuthbertson might get a better offer elsewhere. Moon return to Oz?
Galloway, Ablett, JJB, Delaney - couple of retirements in there surely?
Re: Transfer Talk / Rumour Thread V2
Post Thu Oct 12, 2017 10:21 am
Biff Tannen
Silver RLFANS Member
Bang wrote:
From that group I'd say the ones who'll definitely re-sign are;

Hall
Briscoe
Singleton
Mullally

The rest I would have some doubts. Cuthbertson might get a better offer elsewhere. Moon return to Oz?
Galloway, Ablett, JJB, Delaney - couple of retirements in there surely?


I would agree with that regards those we will certainly keep, the others are up in the air. We will have a lot of 30 pluses in our squad from next year...of course some right at the other end of that scale too so it shouldn't be a bad mix of youth and experience. Our pack is the worrying area for me there are certainly a few that are on the cusp of finishing now and we could be freeing up a few quota spots in the squad too with Galloway, Moon, Cuthbertson and Delaney all up for renewal. GH will be kept pretty busy next year.
Re: Transfer Talk / Rumour Thread V2
Post Thu Oct 12, 2017 11:47 am
Mark Laurie
It should mean we have plenty singing for their supper next season. IMO a fair few have been already in last few months. Sometimes it crosses my mind that the sleeve knows what he is doing.
Re: Transfer Talk / Rumour Thread V2
Post Thu Oct 12, 2017 12:46 pm
krisleeds
Strong-running second rower
Bang wrote:
From that group I'd say the ones who'll definitely re-sign are;

Hall
Briscoe
Singleton
Mullally

The rest I would have some doubts. Cuthbertson might get a better offer elsewhere. Moon return to Oz?
Galloway, Ablett, JJB, Delaney - couple of retirements in there surely?


Yes, i'm pretty sure of Moon going back home.
