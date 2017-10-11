Bang wrote: From that group I'd say the ones who'll definitely re-sign are;



Hall

Briscoe

Singleton

Mullally



The rest I would have some doubts. Cuthbertson might get a better offer elsewhere. Moon return to Oz?

Galloway, Ablett, JJB, Delaney - couple of retirements in there surely?

I would agree with that regards those we will certainly keep, the others are up in the air. We will have a lot of 30 pluses in our squad from next year...of course some right at the other end of that scale too so it shouldn't be a bad mix of youth and experience. Our pack is the worrying area for me there are certainly a few that are on the cusp of finishing now and we could be freeing up a few quota spots in the squad too with Galloway, Moon, Cuthbertson and Delaney all up for renewal. GH will be kept pretty busy next year.