WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Transfer Talk / Rumour Thread V2

Board index Super League Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com Transfer Talk / Rumour Thread V2

Post a reply
Re: Transfer Talk / Rumour Thread V2
Post Wed Oct 11, 2017 2:06 pm
RHINO-MARK User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Feb 10, 2016 10:46 pm
Posts: 957
Mark Laurie wrote:
As I understand it handley is out of contract now.
Leeds have a huge number contracted only to end of 2018. So plenty for GH to be dealing with.
Briscoe, moon, hall and keinhorst in backs plus aston.
Galloway, cuthbo, Delaney, ablett, JJB, singo and mullally in the pack. Plus Walters
Let's hope they don't all take as long as jack walker's to sort out.

Retain Moon Hall Keinhorst Cuthbo Singo Mullally.
Wrt Briscoe id see how he goes in 2018 it was great to see him finally lay his demons to rest in the GF but at some point a decision has to be made with Golding & i think he'd fit in well on the wing.
I really am rhinoms and haven't stolen his Avatar!
Re: Transfer Talk / Rumour Thread V2
Post Wed Oct 11, 2017 2:39 pm
PrinterThe Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Apr 14, 2017 8:34 pm
Posts: 1335
Would obviously retain Moon and Cuthbertson but always a chance that they'll eventually want to head home to Australia.

Keinhorst I would keep but if he's backup centre still he might want to go somewhere which offers a starting place.
Re: Transfer Talk / Rumour Thread V2
Post Wed Oct 11, 2017 3:25 pm
Blocker75 User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Thu Nov 11, 2004 5:04 pm
Posts: 409
Location: Yorkshire
Has any of the ITK group heard anything about Hull KR asking to speak to Keinhorst?
Re: Transfer Talk / Rumour Thread V2
Post Wed Oct 11, 2017 7:10 pm
rugbyleague88 Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Mon Aug 17, 2009 10:52 am
Posts: 655
I know JP has attempted to sign Keinhorst in the past, so I would not be surprised.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: ant1, Blocker75, cheekydiddles, FoxyRhino, Google [Bot], gulfcoast_highwayman, invmatt, Joshheff90, Jrrhino, krisleeds, leedsnsouths, Loyal Leeds Fan, malcadele, mattsrhinos1978, Maverick Rhino, Norton123, PrinterThe, RHINO-MARK, Rhinoshaund III, Sir Kevin Sinfield, The Eagle, The Magic Rat, will_leeds and 454 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,648,5783,15776,2944,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.