WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Transfer Talk / Rumour Thread V2

Board index Super League Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com Transfer Talk / Rumour Thread V2

Post a reply
Re: Transfer Talk / Rumour Thread V2
Post Tue Oct 10, 2017 8:38 am
Bang User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Sep 27, 2006 6:04 pm
Posts: 8765
Location: LDZ
Seems Sutty has a centre spot nailed down now. So Jimmy'll have to try get a back row spot. Its his for the taking. Our back row is ancient.
YEAH LIKE WHATEVER!
TEAM UP! TEAM UP!
Re: Transfer Talk / Rumour Thread V2
Post Tue Oct 10, 2017 10:27 am
FGB User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Thu Sep 17, 2009 3:10 pm
Posts: 428
Do we have any quota spots free? Atalea Vea and Cory Paterson both being released from Leigh after relegation. Either could do a solid job as cover in back row for us, esp now Ferres is likely to miss start of season.
Re: Transfer Talk / Rumour Thread V2
Post Tue Oct 10, 2017 11:20 am
sgtwilko Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Apr 08, 2006 4:33 pm
Posts: 7054
Location: Central Coast
FGB wrote:
Do we have any quota spots free? Atalea Vea and Cory Paterson both being released from Leigh after relegation. Either could do a solid job as cover in back row for us, esp now Ferres is likely to miss start of season.

Sorry what's wrong with Ferres?
Odemwingie wrote:
I hope his career is over.(regarding danny mcguires injury 2010 play offs)

Ewwenorfolk wrote:
I'm glad McGuire got injured, hope he's out for about 10 months

Bulls4Champs2010 wrote:
Price, Civ, Beaver, Moz and Wiki. Peacock is not in the catagory of these special players.

McLaren_Field wrote:
To be fair, their teams are also inconsequential to their own fans judging by the amount of traffic that all the other boards get

Warrington Wolf wrote:
If you win the weekly rounds then without doubt you are the champions.
Re: Transfer Talk / Rumour Thread V2
Post Tue Oct 10, 2017 11:37 am
Old Feller Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Apr 25, 2007 6:59 pm
Posts: 5486
sgtwilko wrote:
Sorry what's wrong with Ferres?

http://www.yorkshireeveningpost.co.uk/s ... -1-8796078
Needs a knee op, may miss the start of the season.
1 Warrington 2 Hull 3 Wigan 4 Castleford 4 Castleford 5 St Helens 6 Leeds 7 Catalans 8 Hudedersfield 9 Widnes 10 Wakefield
11 Salford 12 Leigh
Playoffs:Warrington Hull Wigan Castleford
Four sides rejoining: Widnes Wakefield Salford Leigh
GF Winners Warrington CC Winners Wigan
Re: Transfer Talk / Rumour Thread V2
Post Tue Oct 10, 2017 8:05 pm
Frosties. 100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Oct 27, 2006 11:24 pm
Posts: 7951
Would say that currently with the squad we have, this is how we stand for 2018:

1 Golding, 2 Briscoe, 3 Watkins (VC), 4 Sutcliffe, 5 Hall, 6 Moon, 7 Myler, 8 Galloway, 9 Parcell, 10 Cuthbertson, 11 Jones-Buchanan, 12 Ablett, 13 Ward (C), 14 Dwyer, 15 Delaney, 16 Singleton, 17 Garbutt, 18 Keinhorst, 19 Ferres, 20 Mullally, 21 Peteru, 22 Handley, 23 Walker, 24 Ormondroyd, 25 Lilley, 26 Oledzki, 27 Smith, 28 Jordan-Roberts, 29 A Sutcliffe, 30 Aston.

Golding & Walker battle is the debatable one. To have a squad of 25 with the players that we have in place now, one of Walters or Handley have to leave. Peteru, Myler, Dwyer gaurenteed an under 25 shirt. Walker gaurenteed as part of his contract. Cannot fit Handley & Walters in there too. Unless someone else leaves.

Quota players are Moon, Galloway, Parcell, Cuthbertson, Delaney, Garbutt, Peteru. 7 allowed.
Re: Transfer Talk / Rumour Thread V2
Post Tue Oct 10, 2017 8:32 pm
PrinterThe Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Apr 14, 2017 8:34 pm
Posts: 1330
When someone suggested to him he should retire on twitter Delaney said he won't be and will prove them wrong next year so don't expect him leaving even if it's what some would prefer.
Re: Transfer Talk / Rumour Thread V2
Post Tue Oct 10, 2017 8:46 pm
Biff Tannen User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jul 22, 2012 3:32 pm
Posts: 5538
Location: Hill Valley
PrinterThe wrote:
When someone suggested to him he should retire on twitter Delaney said he won't be and will prove them wrong next year so don't expect him leaving even if it's what some would prefer.


Fair play if thats how he feels but in years gone by he wouldn't be given the choice of carrying on with us it would be at the likes of a Wakefield or widnes. Great servant for us no doubt but he has been shot for a couple of years at least, his playing style was sadly always likely to see him end up this way.
What you looking at?....Butt Head!!
Re: Transfer Talk / Rumour Thread V2
Post Wed Oct 11, 2017 7:39 am
rollin thunder Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Feb 15, 2011 1:25 pm
Posts: 1673
Biff Tannen wrote:
Fair play if thats how he feels but in years gone by he wouldn't be given the choice of carrying on with us it would be at the likes of a Wakefield or widnes. Great servant for us no doubt but he has been shot for a couple of years at least, his playing style was sadly always likely to see him end up this way.

Put his body on the line time and time again. I hope the person on twitter was suggesting he retired for brets sake not for their own reasons.
Re: Transfer Talk / Rumour Thread V2
Post Wed Oct 11, 2017 8:14 am
chapylad Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Aug 02, 2002 1:20 pm
Posts: 3274
Location: location, location
Biff Tannen wrote:
Fair play if thats how he feels but in years gone by he wouldn't be given the choice of carrying on with us it would be at the likes of a Wakefield or widnes..

Much will depend on the contract he has signed.
If he has another year or more on his contract then why would he leave unless he was paid off?
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Boston Spa, chapylad, cheekydiddles, deginner, dualcodefan, flipper, Jrrhino, leedsbarmyarmy, Les Norton, LJ54, Norman Stanley Fletcher, RHINO-MARK, Rogues Gallery, Stevosfalseteeth, tad rhino, The Chin's Back, TOMCAT, Trebor1 and 433 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,648,1752,48376,2944,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Fri 27th Oct : 10:00
WC:A
AUSTRALIA
v
ENGLAND
TV
  
  Sat 28th Oct : 06:00
WC:C
PNG
v
WALES
TV
  
  Sat 28th Oct : 08:10
WC:B
NZ
v
SAMOA
TV
  
  Sat 28th Oct : 10:40
WC:D
FIJI
v
USA
TV
  
  Sun 29th Oct : 03:30
WC:B
IRELAND
v
ITALY
TV
  
  Sun 29th Oct : 05:00
WC:A
FRANCE
v
LEBANON
TV
  
  Sun 29th Oct : 06:15
WC:C/D
SCOTLAND
v
TONGA
TV
  
  Fri 3rd Nov : 09:00
WC:A
AUSTRALIA
v
FRANCE
TV
  
  Sat 4th Nov : 04:00
WC:B
NZ
v
SCOTLAND
TV
  
  Sat 4th Nov : 06:30
WC:B
SAMOA
v
TONGA
TV
  
  Sat 4th Nov : 09:00
WC:A
ENGLAND
v
LEBANON
TV
  
  Sun 5th Nov : 06:00
WC:C
PNG
v
IRELAND
TV
  
  Sun 5th Nov : 06:00
WC:C/D
ITALY
v
USA
TV
  
  Sun 5th Nov : 08:30
WC:D
FIJI
v
WALES
TV
  
  Fri 10th Nov : 08:40
WC:D
FIJI
v
ITALY
TV
  
  Sat 11th Nov : 04:00
WC:B
NZ
v
TONGA
TV
  
  Sat 11th Nov : 07:00
WC:B
SAMOA
v
SCOTLAND
TV
  
  Sat 11th Nov : 09:00
WC:A
AUSTRALIA
v
LEBANON
TV
  
  12th Nov : 05:00
WC:C/D
PNG
v
USA
TV
  
  12th Nov : 07:30
WC:C
WALES
v
IRELAND
TV
  
  12th Nov : 10:00
WC:A
ENGLAND
v
FRANCE
TV
  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM