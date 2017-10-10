PrinterThe wrote: When someone suggested to him he should retire on twitter Delaney said he won't be and will prove them wrong next year so don't expect him leaving even if it's what some would prefer.

Fair play if thats how he feels but in years gone by he wouldn't be given the choice of carrying on with us it would be at the likes of a Wakefield or widnes. Great servant for us no doubt but he has been shot for a couple of years at least, his playing style was sadly always likely to see him end up this way.