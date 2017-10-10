Would say that currently with the squad we have, this is how we stand for 2018:



1 Golding, 2 Briscoe, 3 Watkins (VC), 4 Sutcliffe, 5 Hall, 6 Moon, 7 Myler, 8 Galloway, 9 Parcell, 10 Cuthbertson, 11 Jones-Buchanan, 12 Ablett, 13 Ward (C), 14 Dwyer, 15 Delaney, 16 Singleton, 17 Garbutt, 18 Keinhorst, 19 Ferres, 20 Mullally, 21 Peteru, 22 Handley, 23 Walker, 24 Ormondroyd, 25 Lilley, 26 Oledzki, 27 Smith, 28 Jordan-Roberts, 29 A Sutcliffe, 30 Aston.



Golding & Walker battle is the debatable one. To have a squad of 25 with the players that we have in place now, one of Walters or Handley have to leave. Peteru, Myler, Dwyer gaurenteed an under 25 shirt. Walker gaurenteed as part of his contract. Cannot fit Handley & Walters in there too. Unless someone else leaves.



Quota players are Moon, Galloway, Parcell, Cuthbertson, Delaney, Garbutt, Peteru. 7 allowed.