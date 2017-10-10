WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Transfer Talk / Rumour Thread V2

Tue Oct 10, 2017 8:38 am
Seems Sutty has a centre spot nailed down now. So Jimmy'll have to try get a back row spot. Its his for the taking. Our back row is ancient.
Tue Oct 10, 2017 10:27 am
Do we have any quota spots free? Atalea Vea and Cory Paterson both being released from Leigh after relegation. Either could do a solid job as cover in back row for us, esp now Ferres is likely to miss start of season.
Tue Oct 10, 2017 11:20 am
Do we have any quota spots free? Atalea Vea and Cory Paterson both being released from Leigh after relegation. Either could do a solid job as cover in back row for us, esp now Ferres is likely to miss start of season.

Sorry what's wrong with Ferres?
