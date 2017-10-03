I know this is sort of the wrong topic, but I couldn’t find the squad one for 2018.



But thinking about our back line plus halves we now seem to have strength in depth with



Walker

Golding

Briscoe

Watkins

Moon

Hall

Sutcliffe

Myler

Lilly

Aston

Handley



To take up 7 spots.



We have a lack in the second row for me. Especially of players in their prime, fit from regular injuries and under 30



I’m just thinking now, maybe with a good off season to bulk up, Keinhorst should concentrate on earning a regular spot in the back row. Rather than his half way house utility value. If he bilked up to wards size, I think he could do some damage.



He’s a fit lad, knows his way to the try line and is solid in defence. I just think his lack of being able to commit to a position has stopped him from reaching his potential (similar to sutty). I think with some added size he could be the added back rower we need.



Ferres needs to lose weight. Delaney will only give you ten/fifteen games, JJB is great but only one more season surely. Ablett has a great game at the weekend but needs to get rid of this niggling injury and find previous from. (And not getting any younger) Walters isn’t worth mentioning and hopefully leaving.



Jimmy and Stevie could potentially be a good backrow partnership one day and I think this is what jimmy should be aiming for.