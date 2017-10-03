WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Transfer Talk / Rumour Thread V2

Post Tue Oct 03, 2017 8:22 am
Brown'll be on a decent wedge. Too big a wedge to be sat in the stands I imagine.
Re: Transfer Talk / Rumour Thread V2
Post Wed Oct 04, 2017 10:36 am
Charlie Sheen wrote:
Price was an inspirational player, he's struggled as a coach so far, but maybe a stint at a club in SL is what he needs.
Steve Price the coach and Steve Price the Canterbury/Warriors prop are different people.
Re: Transfer Talk / Rumour Thread V2
Post Wed Oct 04, 2017 10:23 pm
craigizzard wrote:
He's a Solomona/later Ali type of player who can give 40 strong minutes and make a real difference. Exactly what we need in the back row. Off to Wire though so whatever.

(He's obviously not as good as Solomona or Ali, but in current SL he doesn't need to be)


I liked watching Solomona as a neutral but always thought of him as a poor man's Ali

....not sure what that says about Murdoch-Masila - "the poor man's poor man's Ali"?
Re: Transfer Talk / Rumour Thread V2
Post Wed Oct 04, 2017 11:34 pm
I don't think the comparison to Ali or Solomona is valid. BMM is a strong runner who hits gaps, from what I've seen of him he doesn't have the handling skills of either, or the nimbleness and footwork of Ali. Solomona also had a handy kicking game close to the line.
Re: Transfer Talk / Rumour Thread V2
Post Sun Oct 08, 2017 8:59 pm
League Express linking Josh Walters to Salford for next season.
Re: Transfer Talk / Rumour Thread V2
Post Sun Oct 08, 2017 10:59 pm
Frosties. wrote:
League Express linking Josh Walters to Salford for next season.


No loss for us whatsoever
Re: Transfer Talk / Rumour Thread V2
Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 9:20 am
cheekydiddles wrote:
No loss for us whatsoever

Agreed,very poor player. Give cameron smith any minutes walters would of got,he was poor at bradford but massively rated coming through the ranks,we need to see what he's got in a leeds shirt sooner or later.
Re: Transfer Talk / Rumour Thread V2
Post Tue Oct 10, 2017 7:28 am
I know this is sort of the wrong topic, but I couldn’t find the squad one for 2018.

But thinking about our back line plus halves we now seem to have strength in depth with

Walker
Golding
Briscoe
Watkins
Moon
Hall
Sutcliffe
Myler
Lilly
Aston
Handley

To take up 7 spots.

We have a lack in the second row for me. Especially of players in their prime, fit from regular injuries and under 30

I’m just thinking now, maybe with a good off season to bulk up, Keinhorst should concentrate on earning a regular spot in the back row. Rather than his half way house utility value. If he bilked up to wards size, I think he could do some damage.

He’s a fit lad, knows his way to the try line and is solid in defence. I just think his lack of being able to commit to a position has stopped him from reaching his potential (similar to sutty). I think with some added size he could be the added back rower we need.

Ferres needs to lose weight. Delaney will only give you ten/fifteen games, JJB is great but only one more season surely. Ablett has a great game at the weekend but needs to get rid of this niggling injury and find previous from. (And not getting any younger) Walters isn’t worth mentioning and hopefully leaving.

Jimmy and Stevie could potentially be a good backrow partnership one day and I think this is what jimmy should be aiming for.
Re: Transfer Talk / Rumour Thread V2
Post Tue Oct 10, 2017 8:08 am
Isn't Handley on his way to HKR?
