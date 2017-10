I liked watching Solomona as a neutral but always thought of him as a poor man's Ali....not sure what that says about Murdoch-Masila - "the poor man's poor man's Ali"?

He's a Solomona/later Ali type of player who can give 40 strong minutes and make a real difference. Exactly what we need in the back row. Off to Wire though so whatever. (He's obviously not as good as Solomona or Ali, but in current SL he doesn't need to be)