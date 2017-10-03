WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Transfer Talk / Rumour Thread V2

Board index Super League - Super 8s Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com Transfer Talk / Rumour Thread V2

Post a reply
Re: Transfer Talk / Rumour Thread V2
Post Tue Oct 03, 2017 8:22 am
Bang User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Sep 27, 2006 6:04 pm
Posts: 8751
Location: LDZ
Brown'll be on a decent wedge. Too big a wedge to be sat in the stands I imagine.
YEAH LIKE WHATEVER!
TEAM UP! TEAM UP!
Re: Transfer Talk / Rumour Thread V2
Post Wed Oct 04, 2017 10:36 am
The Hollywood Frasier User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Feb 14, 2005 8:02 pm
Posts: 8962
Charlie Sheen wrote:
Price was an inspirational player, he's struggled as a coach so far, but maybe a stint at a club in SL is what he needs.
Steve Price the coach and Steve Price the Canterbury/Warriors prop are different people.
Hard Work Beats Talent, When Talent Doesn't Work Hard
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Biff Tannen, Bullseye, Carisma HFC, Dadsylad, Ex-Swarcliffe Rhino, Joshheff90, Jrrhino, leedsbarmyarmy, lionarmour87, OldFart2, PrinterThe, rhino65, rhinos_bish, Rogues Gallery, rollin thunder, Sal Paradise, SmokeyTA, The Magic Rat, tigersteve, TOMCAT, Towns88, WF Rhino and 358 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,643,2362,46976,2674,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Sat 7th Oct : 18:00
SL
CASTLEFORD
v
LEEDS
TV
  
  Fri 27th Oct : 10:00
WC:A
AUSTRALIA
v
ENGLAND
TV
  
  Sat 28th Oct : 06:00
WC:C
PNG
v
WAL
TV
  
  Sat 28th Oct : 08:10
WC:B
NZ
v
SAM
TV
  
  Sat 28th Oct : 10:40
WC:D
FIJI
v
USA
TV
  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM