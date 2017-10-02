WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Transfer Talk / Rumour Thread V2

Re: Transfer Talk / Rumour Thread V2
Post Mon Oct 02, 2017 1:38 pm
Biff Tannen






Bang wrote:
Would take Murdoch Masilla at Leeds.


Me too. He should be replacement for Delaney

Re: Transfer Talk / Rumour Thread V2
Post Mon Oct 02, 2017 2:15 pm
Norman Stanley Fletcher






Ex-Swarcliffe Rhino wrote:
Murdoch-Masilla at Leeds?

It would be a yes for me.


This is one of those left field signings that are the Sleeves speciality. I wouldn't be surprised if he appeared on the back of the YEP at some point soon.




Re: Transfer Talk / Rumour Thread V2
Post Mon Oct 02, 2017 2:57 pm
Ex-Swarcliffe Rhino






Norman Stanley Fletcher wrote:
This is one of those left field signings that are the Sleeves speciality. I wouldn't be surprised if he appeared on the back of the YEP at some point soon.


:PRAY:






Re: Transfer Talk / Rumour Thread V2
Post Mon Oct 02, 2017 4:56 pm
cheekydiddles




He's off to Hull KR by all accounts
Re: Transfer Talk / Rumour Thread V2
Post Mon Oct 02, 2017 5:49 pm
RHINO-MARK





According to Aaron Bower of LE he's going to Wire in a 6figure transfer deal

Re: Transfer Talk / Rumour Thread V2
Post Mon Oct 02, 2017 7:06 pm
Charlie Sheen






He'll need to improve his fitness wherever he goes. He was poor during the 2nd half of the season IMO. It's a big gamble by Warrington, I'm not sure he's worth the money they're likely to pay for him.




Re: Transfer Talk / Rumour Thread V2
Post Mon Oct 02, 2017 7:44 pm
craigizzard




He's a Solomona/later Ali type of player who can give 40 strong minutes and make a real difference. Exactly what we need in the back row. Off to Wire though so whatever.

(He's obviously not as good as Solomona or Ali, but in current SL he doesn't need to be)
Re: Transfer Talk / Rumour Thread V2
Post Mon Oct 02, 2017 11:46 pm
Charlie Sheen






He'd be a great signing if he can stay consistent, and he's certainly better than all our 2nd rowers apart from Ward, but I'm skeptical about his attitude.




Re: Transfer Talk / Rumour Thread V2
Post Tue Oct 03, 2017 3:31 am
Bang






Signed for Wire along with Tyrone Roberts. Their new coach is Steve Price.

So says The Mole


Re: Transfer Talk / Rumour Thread V2
Post Tue Oct 03, 2017 7:50 am
Charlie Sheen






Price was an inspirational player, he's struggled as a coach so far, but maybe a stint at a club in SL is what he needs.
Weren't Leeds linked with Roberts a season or 2 back? I seem to remember many being underwhelmed, but I haven't seen enough of him to judge. I hope they give Patton the other HB shirt, and not Brown




