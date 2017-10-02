Price was an inspirational player, he's struggled as a coach so far, but maybe a stint at a club in SL is what he needs.
Weren't Leeds linked with Roberts a season or 2 back? I seem to remember many being underwhelmed, but I haven't seen enough of him to judge. I hope they give Patton the other HB shirt, and not Brown
