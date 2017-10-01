PrinterThe Free-scoring winger



Frosties. wrote: Elsewhere Toronto are spending money wisely. They’ve just shelled out 130k for Joe Westerman.



Not sure about Westerman's choice here. Yes they'll probably end up in SL but it's still a year spent at Championship level for someone who should be pushing for the England team at this point of his career.



PrinterThe wrote: Not sure about Westerman's choice here. Yes they'll probably end up in SL but it's still a year spent at Championship level for someone who should be pushing for the England team at this point of his career.



Chose Warrington over Leeds and went downhill from there.

I'd say he was going downhill since his 2nd year in SL with Cas. A classic example of a player who doesn't (or hasn't) had the attitude to match his ability



At least he'd lose his virginity.

On another note, Todd Carney looks like he's signing for KR. Tyrone Roberts is off to Wire, along with Steve Price as coach



