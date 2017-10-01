WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Transfer Talk / Rumour Thread V2

Post Sun Oct 01, 2017 5:32 pm
Frosties.
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Oct 27, 2006 11:24 pm
Posts: 7943
Elsewhere Toronto are spending money wisely. They’ve just shelled out 130k for Joe Westerman.
Re: Transfer Talk / Rumour Thread V2
Post Sun Oct 01, 2017 5:46 pm
PrinterThe
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Apr 14, 2017 8:34 pm
Posts: 1219
Frosties. wrote:
Briscoe - http://www.yorkshireeveningpost.co.uk/s ... -1-5754990

http://www.yorkshireeveningpost.co.uk/s ... -1-7639477


The others though?
Re: Transfer Talk / Rumour Thread V2
Post Sun Oct 01, 2017 5:49 pm
PrinterThe
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Apr 14, 2017 8:34 pm
Posts: 1219
Frosties. wrote:
Elsewhere Toronto are spending money wisely. They’ve just shelled out 130k for Joe Westerman.


Not sure about Westerman's choice here. Yes they'll probably end up in SL but it's still a year spent at Championship level for someone who should be pushing for the England team at this point of his career.
Re: Transfer Talk / Rumour Thread V2
Post Sun Oct 01, 2017 6:09 pm
Frosties.
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Oct 27, 2006 11:24 pm
Posts: 7943
PrinterThe wrote:
Not sure about Westerman's choice here. Yes they'll probably end up in SL but it's still a year spent at Championship level for someone who should be pushing for the England team at this point of his career.


Chose Warrington over Leeds and went downhill from there.
Re: Transfer Talk / Rumour Thread V2
Post Mon Oct 02, 2017 12:23 am
Charlie Sheen
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Nov 08, 2005 10:26 pm
Posts: 8749
Location: Leeds
I'd say he was going downhill since his 2nd year in SL with Cas. A classic example of a player who doesn't (or hasn't) had the attitude to match his ability
King Monkey wrote:
Maybe a spell in prison would do Graham good.

At least he'd lose his virginity.
Re: Transfer Talk / Rumour Thread V2
Post Mon Oct 02, 2017 12:42 am
Charlie Sheen
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Nov 08, 2005 10:26 pm
Posts: 8749
Location: Leeds
On another note, Todd Carney looks like he's signing for KR. Tyrone Roberts is off to Wire, along with Steve Price as coach
King Monkey wrote:
Maybe a spell in prison would do Graham good.

At least he'd lose his virginity.
