tad rhino wrote: his time was up though. very poor on the training pitch, in fact cummings and poching did the coaching, but what a motivator. the players loved him. in fact everywhere he's coached his players loved him. you can only motivate so long though.

same with brian mac, you can only listen to the same voice for so long no matter the success.

Yes and to be fair to him he saw the writing on the wall and went with no fuss, moved aside, let the next guy have a go.His record speaks for itself though over the three years he was here.