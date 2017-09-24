Catalan would do well to get toovey in. Been watching there games since we signed myler and got to say theyr absolutely terrible. Mcnamaras got them playing some of the worst rugby iv ever seen. He's taken 5 drives and a kick to a new level,its like he's been brainwashed with the aussie style while in the nrl but without any of the intelligence or nuances that make it work for a decent coach. Im not a big fan of mcdermott but id have him over Mcnamara any day of the week.