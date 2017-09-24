WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Transfer Talk / Rumour Thread V2

Re: Transfer Talk / Rumour Thread V2
Post Sun Sep 24, 2017 8:15 am
I'd take Reynolds, arguably the best young half in the country.
King Monkey wrote:
Maybe a spell in prison would do Graham good.

At least he'd lose his virginity.
Re: Transfer Talk / Rumour Thread V2
Post Wed Sep 27, 2017 9:02 am
Big rumour at minute, Leeds have offered Toovey a contract as assistant to McDermott. Toovey has NRL and Super League coaching offers.
Re: Transfer Talk / Rumour Thread V2
Post Wed Sep 27, 2017 9:08 am
That would be interesting should it be true & if Toovey does come.
But I don't see that McDermott likes to have people under him who could threaten his position.
Re: Transfer Talk / Rumour Thread V2
Post Wed Sep 27, 2017 9:33 am
Frosties. wrote:
Big rumour at minute, Leeds have offered Toovey a contract as assistant to McDermott. Toovey has NRL and Super League coaching offers.


Assistant to McDermott :lol: . I bet NRL fans in Aus will be peeing their pants with laughter if that happened. Of course for us it would be excellent.

Would really like the London coach at Leeds, personally.
Re: Transfer Talk / Rumour Thread V2
Post Wed Sep 27, 2017 11:10 am
Frosties. wrote:
Big rumour at minute, Leeds have offered Toovey a contract as assistant to McDermott. Toovey has NRL and Super League coaching offers.

Not sure why he would come to us as an assistant unless he has been promised more in the next year.
If he has SL offers who could that be?
Wire, Wigan, Widnes, Catalan/Leigh if they stay up
Re: Transfer Talk / Rumour Thread V2
Post Wed Sep 27, 2017 2:10 pm
Catalan would do well to get toovey in. Been watching there games since we signed myler and got to say theyr absolutely terrible. Mcnamaras got them playing some of the worst rugby iv ever seen. He's taken 5 drives and a kick to a new level,its like he's been brainwashed with the aussie style while in the nrl but without any of the intelligence or nuances that make it work for a decent coach. Im not a big fan of mcdermott but id have him over Mcnamara any day of the week.
