Frosties. wrote:
Big rumour at minute, Leeds have offered Toovey a contract as assistant to McDermott. Toovey has NRL and Super League coaching offers.
Not sure why he would come to us as an assistant unless he has been promised more in the next year.
If he has SL offers who could that be?
Wire, Wigan, Widnes, Catalan/Leigh if they stay up
