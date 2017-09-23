WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Transfer Talk / Rumour Thread V2

Post Sat Sep 23, 2017 6:40 pm
Bang
None of em
YEAH LIKE WHATEVER!
TEAM UP! TEAM UP!
Post Sat Sep 23, 2017 7:02 pm
Frosties.
The Biffs Back wrote:
Who would you fancy at HQ Frosties?
I've always liked Remi Casty as a no nonsense prop forward


I think Inu could get his form back & also Yaha is a fantastic winger. Can’t think of anyone else that would improve us either. But other super league clubs would pounce on a few I’m sure. Nobody from Leigh.
Post Sat Sep 23, 2017 7:09 pm
Charlie Sheen
Busquout (sp), and Garcia would be great additions. I also like look of Migolout (sp)
King Monkey wrote:
Maybe a spell in prison would do Graham good.

At least he'd lose his virginity.
Post Sat Sep 23, 2017 7:15 pm
tad rhino
i'd take casty
Post Sat Sep 23, 2017 7:21 pm
Charlie Sheen
He'll be 33 by the time the season starts and his way past his best. He's also no better than what we have.
King Monkey wrote:
Maybe a spell in prison would do Graham good.

At least he'd lose his virginity.
Post Sat Sep 23, 2017 7:24 pm
Biff Tannen
Charlie Sheen wrote:
He'll be 33 by the time the season starts and his way past his best. He's also no better than what we have.


True. I'd sooner see Oledzki get game time, we have enough average front row squad men for me to keep us going.
What you looking at?....Butt Head!!
Post Sat Sep 23, 2017 7:58 pm
As I mentioned Remi Casty then I will defend why I mentioned him as a possibble signing out of a squad of players involved in the MPG

The initial comment from Frosties was

Frosties. wrote:
Some very good players contracts on the line next week in the Leigh v Catalan game.


I would also love to see Oledski playing regularly next season,but I doubt that he will (I hope he gets an early go and keeps his spot at the club)
IMO he needs to be playing every week and I reckon that he will spend the majority of the season at Fev

Regarding Casty,If he was hypothetically a direct replacement for Delaney (Who is sadly shot) then I would snap him up as he would be in our 17 every week and would bring far more value to us than Delaney would by still being in the squad in 2018

He's also a bloody good prop forward too
"...To those people that wrote this team off...
to all those that criticised this team...
tonight's for you"

Sir Kevin Sinfield
Post Sat Sep 23, 2017 8:03 pm
tad rhino
never realised he was 33. in that case no. I honestly thought him about 30
Post Sat Sep 23, 2017 9:25 pm
If we were looking for a prop and go Bousquet over Casty, as good as Casty has been.

Garcia could add a bit of something different to our otherwise plodding back row.
Post Sun Sep 24, 2017 6:33 am
Gotcha
I would take Acton from Leigh anytime. I know he did something stupid, but he could be a very good player in a top team. I also think Reynolds could be a much better player than Sutcliffe.
#frostiesbitches We know who you are.
