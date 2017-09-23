Frosties. wrote: Some very good players contracts on the line next week in the Leigh v Catalan game.

As I mentioned Remi Casty then I will defend why I mentioned him as a possibble signing out of a squad of players involved in the MPGThe initial comment from Frosties wasI would also love to see Oledski playing regularly next season,but I doubt that he will (I hope he gets an early go and keeps his spot at the club)IMO he needs to be playing every week and I reckon that he will spend the majority of the season at FevRegarding Casty,If he was hypothetically a direct replacement for Delaney (Who is sadly shot) then I would snap him up as he would be in our 17 every week and would bring far more value to us than Delaney would by still being in the squad in 2018He's also a bloody good prop forward too