Who would you fancy at HQ Frosties? I've always liked Remi Casty as a no nonsense prop forward
I think Inu could get his form back & also Yaha is a fantastic winger. Can’t think of anyone else that would improve us either. But other super league clubs would pounce on a few I’m sure. Nobody from Leigh.
