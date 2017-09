Biff Tannen wrote: Would take Hill in a heartbeat, be surprised to see him go anywhere but NRL from the Wire though.

Not sure about the NRL, he'll be 30 in November and not sure if they'd bring a Brit over at that age.Would definitely have him at Leeds. Had a disappointing season for Warrington (like most) and some fans say he hasn't handled the pressure of the captaincy well but still one of the best props in SL on his day and a new club and no captaincy might see him back to his best.