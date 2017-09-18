Maloney will cost an absolute fortune, he’s contracted and Souths and knights are in a bidding war upwards of 900,000 Aus so about £500,000 maybe more. No point at all and he’s 31 nearly 32. We are still in for Tangantese from the Sharks though apparently and Chris Hill is wanting a move away from the wire.
