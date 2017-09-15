WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Transfer Talk / Rumour Thread V2

Board index Super League - Super 8s Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com Transfer Talk / Rumour Thread V2

Post a reply
Re: Garry Lo
Post Fri Sep 15, 2017 2:40 pm
PrinterThe Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Apr 14, 2017 8:34 pm
Posts: 1095
Can't see why Cas would be interested given the wingers they already have.
Re: Garry Lo
Post Fri Sep 15, 2017 2:49 pm
casben Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Mon Jan 21, 2008 12:22 pm
Posts: 125
PrinterThe wrote:
Can't see why Cas would be interested given the wingers they already have.


Exactly my thoughts too, but coming from a championship side they might get away with a relatively smaller contract money wise compared to their stars!
Re: Transfer Talk / Rumour Thread V2
Post Fri Sep 15, 2017 9:04 pm
Charlie Sheen User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Nov 08, 2005 10:26 pm
Posts: 8718
Location: Leeds
Luke Walsh coming back to England according to the cometary tonight. I think he'd go well in our team.
King Monkey wrote:
Maybe a spell in prison would do Graham good.

At least he'd lose his virginity.
Re: Transfer Talk / Rumour Thread V2
Post Fri Sep 15, 2017 9:59 pm
Bang User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Sep 27, 2006 6:04 pm
Posts: 8709
Location: LDZ
No thanks. Walsh is horrendous
YEAH LIKE WHATEVER!
TEAM UP! TEAM UP!
Re: Transfer Talk / Rumour Thread V2
Post Sun Sep 17, 2017 4:34 pm
Frosties. 100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Oct 27, 2006 11:24 pm
Posts: 7902
Bang wrote:
No thanks. Walsh is horrendous


This. I think it'll be Moon & Myler with Sutcliffe permanent centre. Getting bit late to get business done now. Still think a few more will leave. Be interesting if Aston comes back, hes loving it at Bradford.
Re: Transfer Talk / Rumour Thread V2
Post Sun Sep 17, 2017 4:42 pm
RHINO-MARK User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Feb 10, 2016 10:46 pm
Posts: 917
Frosties. wrote:
This. I think it'll be Moon & Myler with Sutcliffe permanent centre. Getting bit late to get business done now. Still think a few more will leave. Be interesting if Aston comes back, hes loving it at Bradford.

Our pack needs at the very least another Quality Prop & BR.
I really am rhinoms and haven't stolen his Avatar!
Re: Transfer Talk / Rumour Thread V2
Post Sun Sep 17, 2017 5:47 pm
tad rhino User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Dec 19, 2004 1:46 pm
Posts: 20375
Location: in bed between halle berry and jennifer aniston
indeed it does
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Brid B&W, FoxyRhino, Joshheff90, Jrrhino, Norman Stanley Fletcher, steamy, suffolk rhinos, tad rhino, taxi4stevesmith, TOMCAT, WF Rhino, Wigg'n and 224 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,632,9673,09076,2264,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 FT 
TODAY : 14:30
CH1
CELTIC
28
- 14OXFORD  
 FT 
TODAY : 15:00
CH1
BARROW
32
- 18KEIGHLEY  
 FT 
TODAY : 15:00
8s
BRADFORD
72
- 16ROCHDALE  
 FT 
TODAY : 15:00
8s
BATLEY
34
- 18SHEFFIELD  
 FT 
TODAY : 15:00
CH1
HUNSLET
18
- 12LONDONS  
 FT 
TODAY : 15:00
CH1
GLOUC
42
- 28HEMEL  
 FT 
TODAY : 15:00
8s
OLDHAM
22
- 29DEWSBURY  
 FT 
TODAY : 15:00
8s
FEATHERSTONE
0
- 68WARRINGTON  
 FT 
TODAY : 15:00
CH1
WORKINGTON
6
- 56WHITEHAVEN  
 FT 
TODAY : 15:00
CH1
YORK
24
- 26NEWCASTLE  
 FT 
TODAY : 15:00
SL
WIGAN
20
- 38CASTLEFORD
  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM