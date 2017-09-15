WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Transfer Talk / Rumour Thread V2

Board index Super League - Super 8s Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com Transfer Talk / Rumour Thread V2

Post a reply
Re: Garry Lo
Post Fri Sep 15, 2017 2:40 pm
PrinterThe Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Apr 14, 2017 8:34 pm
Posts: 1081
Can't see why Cas would be interested given the wingers they already have.
Re: Garry Lo
Post Fri Sep 15, 2017 2:49 pm
casben Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Mon Jan 21, 2008 12:22 pm
Posts: 124
PrinterThe wrote:
Can't see why Cas would be interested given the wingers they already have.


Exactly my thoughts too, but coming from a championship side they might get away with a relatively smaller contract money wise compared to their stars!
Re: Transfer Talk / Rumour Thread V2
Post Fri Sep 15, 2017 9:04 pm
Charlie Sheen User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Nov 08, 2005 10:26 pm
Posts: 8715
Location: Leeds
Luke Walsh coming back to England according to the cometary tonight. I think he'd go well in our team.
King Monkey wrote:
Maybe a spell in prison would do Graham good.

At least he'd lose his virginity.
Re: Transfer Talk / Rumour Thread V2
Post Fri Sep 15, 2017 9:59 pm
Bang User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Sep 27, 2006 6:04 pm
Posts: 8703
Location: LDZ
No thanks. Walsh is horrendous
YEAH LIKE WHATEVER!
TEAM UP! TEAM UP!
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Backwoodsman, Barrie's Glass Eye, Biff Tannen, Big Jim Slade, Bubbles GB, Charlie Sheen, cheekydiddles, Dadsylad, ducknumber1, FoxyRhino, Gotcha, Juan Cornetto, marathonman, Maverick Rhino, McGuireofrEngland, Norman Stanley Fletcher, Norton123, OldFart2, PrinterThe, rhinos_bish, Seth, sgtwilko, SmokeyTA, Towns88, WF Rhino and 324 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,632,1882,52276,2244,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 FT 
TODAY : 10:55
NRL
BRISBANE
13
- 6PENRITH
TV
  
 FT 
TODAY : 20:00
SL
LEEDS
44
- 2SALFORD
  
 FT 
TODAY : 20:00
SL
ST. HELENS
40
- 16HUDDERSFIELD
  
 FT 
TODAY : 20:00
8s
HULL KR
19
- 20CATALANS
TV
  
 FT 
TODAY : 20:00
8s
LEIGH
40
- 6HALIFAX  
  TOMORROW : 10:40
NRL
PARRAMATTA
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  TOMORROW : 15:00
CH1
COVENTY
v
SOUTH WALES  
  TOMORROW : 15:00
8s
WIDNES
v
LONDON
TV
  
  TOMORROW : 18:00
8s
TOULOUSE
v
SWINTON  
  TOMORROW : 21:30
CH1
TORONTO
v
DONCASTER
TV
  
  Sun 17th Sep : 14:30
CH1
CELTIC
v
OXFORD  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
CH1
WORKINGTON
v
WHITEHAVEN  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
CH1
HUNSLET
v
LONDON  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
8s
BATLEY
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
8s
BRADFORD
v
ROCHDALE  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
CH1
YORK
v
NEWCASTLE  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
SL
WIGAN
v
CASTLEFORD  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
8s
FEATHERSTONE
v
WARRINGTON  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
8s
OLDHAM
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
CH1
BARROW
v
KEIGHLEY  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
CH1
GLOUC
v
HEMEL  
  Thu 21st Sep : 20:00
SL
SALFORD
v
ST. HELENS  
  Fri 22nd Sep : 20:00
SL
HUDDERSFIELD
v
LEEDS
TV
  
  Fri 22nd Sep : 20:00
8s
LONDON
v
LEIGH  
  Fri 22nd Sep : 20:00
SL
CASTLEFORD
v
HULL FC
TV
  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM