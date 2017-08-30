Charlie Sheen wrote: He's past his best IMO, I doubt he'll last another 3 years down there.

He is past his best but I did wonder if he might regain some form under a different coach or at a different club. The Bulldogs have gone stale under Hasler a bit like Souths have under Maguire.I'm not sure St George is a good choice though. They looked hopeless at times versus the Bulldogs at the weekend.