Re: Transfer Talk / Rumour Thread V2
Post Wed Aug 30, 2017 7:05 am
Bang
Silver RLFANS Member
Joined: Wed Sep 27, 2006 6:04 pm
Posts: 8687
Location: LDZ
Meltdown mode when Parcell leaves

I think we need two decent props, a back rower, a winger + a controlling kicking HB
Re: Transfer Talk / Rumour Thread V2
Post Wed Aug 30, 2017 8:16 am
tad rhino
Gold RLFANS Member
Joined: Sun Dec 19, 2004 1:46 pm
Posts: 20346
Location: in bed between halle berry and jennifer aniston
yep. that's about right
Re: Transfer Talk / Rumour Thread V2
Post Tue Sep 05, 2017 12:25 pm
Trebor1

Joined: Fri Mar 03, 2017 11:16 am
Posts: 43
James Graham verbally agreed to 3 year deal with St George... looks like he's finishing his career down there. Don't blame him our comp is appallingly average.
Re: Transfer Talk / Rumour Thread V2
Post Tue Sep 05, 2017 12:51 pm
Old Feller
Joined: Wed Apr 25, 2007 6:59 pm
Posts: 5431
Trebor1 wrote:
James Graham verbally agreed to 3 year deal with St George... looks like he's finishing his career down there. Don't blame him our comp is appallingly average.


I doubt that has anything to do with his decision, down to money pure & simple.
Re: Transfer Talk / Rumour Thread V2
Post Tue Sep 05, 2017 12:54 pm
Biff Tannen
Silver RLFANS Member
Joined: Sun Jul 22, 2012 3:32 pm
Posts: 5409
Location: Hill Valley
Trebor1 wrote:
James Graham verbally agreed to 3 year deal with St George... looks like he's finishing his career down there. Don't blame him our comp is appallingly average.


Sadly i have to agree.

That said JG could still come back to SL at 34 for a couple of years and still be a top prop imo if he fancies it, can't blame him for taking one last big contract in the best comp.
Re: Transfer Talk / Rumour Thread V2
Post Tue Sep 05, 2017 3:41 pm
Trebor1

Joined: Fri Mar 03, 2017 11:16 am
Posts: 43
Biff Tannen wrote:
That said JG could still come back to SL at 34 for a couple of years and still be a top prop imo if he fancies it, can't blame him for taking one last big contract in the best comp.


Absolutely, I'd love to see him back here but he does right staying in Auz. Great player.
Re: Transfer Talk / Rumour Thread V2
Post Tue Sep 05, 2017 7:14 pm
Charlie Sheen
Silver RLFANS Member
Joined: Tue Nov 08, 2005 10:26 pm
Posts: 8707
Location: Leeds
He's past his best IMO, I doubt he'll last another 3 years down there.
Re: Transfer Talk / Rumour Thread V2
Post Wed Sep 06, 2017 2:53 pm
Bullseye
100% League Network
Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 27178
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
Charlie Sheen wrote:
He's past his best IMO, I doubt he'll last another 3 years down there.


He is past his best but I did wonder if he might regain some form under a different coach or at a different club. The Bulldogs have gone stale under Hasler a bit like Souths have under Maguire.

I'm not sure St George is a good choice though. They looked hopeless at times versus the Bulldogs at the weekend.
